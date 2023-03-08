President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Ilan Goldfajn and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have signed a US$80 million loan to upgrade water services in the country.
The official signing took place at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, during the XI Annual Consultation of Caribbean Governors yesterday.
IDB, in a news release, said the Trinidad and Tobago National Water Sector Transformation Programme will support the Government with the ongoing transformation of water provider WASA to improve governance and sustainable management of water resources by developing capacity and providing institutional strengthening to the Ministry of Public Utilities, WASA and the Water Resources Agency.
The IDB said it is expected that an estimated 1,025,000 people in targeted, underserved communities will benefit from the new infrastructure to be built under the programme, with an additional 16,841 commercial and charitable institutions, and agricultural and industrial customers also gaining access to improved water supply service.
The Office of the Prime Minister, in a Facebook post, noted the agreement was signed for a US$315 million loan through Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP), and a US$80 million loan contract for the First Individual Operation for the National Water Sector Transformation Programme under the CCLIP.
Goldfajn concluded his first official trip to Trinidad and Tobago with a visit to the Ministry of Works and Transport’s National Traffic Management Branch in Caroni to view the enhanced digital systems and tools being used to manage road maintenance, congestion levels, crew deployment, and provide an early warning system, which is being deployed under a partnership with the IDB and the ministry, the statement said.