In A March 23, 2022 news release, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert responded to earlier claims made by the Opposition MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles, about deposits to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).
In his news release, Mr Charles claimed that the data available to him indicated that energy revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which was the period October 1 to December 31, 2021 may have exceeded what was budgeted by 39 per cent, or “much more than what is required to make a deposit into the HSF”.
In his response to Mr Charles, Mr Imbert quoted Section 13 of the Heritage and Stabilisation Act on the issue of deposits to the Fund:
“Where petroleum revenues collected in each quarter of any financial year exceed the estimated petroleum revenues for that quarter of the financial year by more than ten per cent, the excess revenue shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund and deposited to the Fund...”
Mr Imbert then made the point that Mr Charles either had no understanding of the operation, terminology and formula of the HSF Act or he was deliberately trying to confuse and mislead the public.
The Minister of Finance then pointed out that under the HSF Act, “petroleum revenues” are defined as “the aggregate of the supplemental petroleum tax, petroleum profits tax and royalties”.
And then Mr Imbert made this point: “For the record, the aggregate of supplemental petroleum tax, petroleum profits tax and royalties for the period October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021 (i.e. the first quarter of fiscal 2022) was $103.3 million less than the official estimates of revenue in the 2022 budget for THAT particular quarter.
“As a result, under the HSF Act, contrary to the assertions of the Opposition, no deposit could be made to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund for THAT quarter.” (emphasis in original statement).
Disclose current petroleum revenues
Why would the original text of the news release have emphasised THAT quarter?
It may be that by March 23, the Ministry of Finance would have received some preliminary intelligence that the second quarter revenues were bountiful.
So, while it may be a little early, at some point next month, Mr Imbert really ought to disclose what is the aggregate of supplemental petroleum tax, petroleum profits tax and royalties for the period January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.
He should not keep the nation’s financial business a secret from its citizens.
If the numbers are good, he should let the country know. But in treating with the windfall, care needs to be taken that the population does not think that this is manna from heaven, sent to lift the country out of its economic gloom.
The Government needs to communicate that the escalation in energy prices is a TEMPORARY phenomena, which will be reversed as soon as the hostilities in Ukraine have ended and the sanctions have been lifted.
While I may not have the exact numbers that T&T’s oil and natural gas are selling for on the global markets, I suspect that the petroleum revenues in the second quarter would be higher than the official estimates of revenue in the 2022 budget.
That suspicion is based on the fact that average oil prices for the January 1 to March 31 2022 quarter were about 22 per cent higher than the October 1 to December 31, quarter. The average netback price of natural gas would also be higher than projected as well, given the way in which the price of the commodity has escalated.
On Monday, natural gas prices in New York closed at US$7.82 per million British thermal units, which was a multi-year high for the commodity.
Here is an assessment of the factors that are driving US natural gas prices by Tyler Richey, co-editor at credible Sevens Report Research:
“Unseasonably cold temperatures are driving elevated spring heating demand in the US amid an already bullish fundamental backdrop of subdued inventory levels and no real signs of rising production in the near- to medium-term.
“Record-high prices in Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine war are also increasing demand for global LNG shipments to the European Union and that includes rising US gas exports, which is further bolstering our domestic prices,” he told MarketWatch.
The reporting by MarketWatch also indicated that for 2022, US natural gas prices were up 108 per cent. While that increase does not not include the January 1 to March 31, 2022 quarter, it is clear that some of T&T’s LNG shipments have been sold in the European and Asian markets, where the spot prices for natural gas have been many times higher than in New York.
The point is that if there is a windfall, the Government needs to establish priorities for the disbursement of the surplus funds, whatever the size of it.
My own top priority would be to follow the law and assign the stipulated amount of surplus petroleum revenue to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, although Mr Imbert has not disclosed how the Fund has fared in 2022.
Secondly, the Government needs to address the fallout from its decision to increase the price of fuels. Although I support the price increases as being the necessary first step towards the essential adjustment in the transfer and subsidies allocation, the Government needs to be empathetic to the suffering the fuel hike has caused.
If there is any money left over after the deposit into the HSF, funds should be disbursed to single mothers with children who are unable to fund their transportation to and from schools.