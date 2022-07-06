LAST month, on June 24, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of T&T announced that it had agreed to maintain its repo rate at 3.50 per cent, based on its assessment that “the impulses to domestic prices were currently externally generated and the statistics on credit and real sector activity pointed to a recovery that was underway but yet to be firmly established.” The repo rate is the overnight rate the Central Bank charges commercial banks and it is used to signal to the banks the direction of local interest rates.
The language in the Monetary Policy Announcement, suggests to me that the Central Bank is waiting for “the impulses to domestic prices,” to be less a function of imported inflation and more as a result of internal demand.
The Central Bank’s statement that “the statistics on credit and real sector activity pointed to a recovery that was underway but yet to be firmly established,” is also extremely telling. It indicates a willingness by the Central Bank Governor, Dr Alvin Hilaire, who chairs the MPC, to wait until the recovery in the domestic economy is more firmly established.
On this issue of the recovery in the economy that is “underway but yet to be firmly established,” the Central Bank seems to be relying on “the statistics on credit and real sector activity.”
T&T’s monetary authority assessment of credit demand is disaggregated into business lending and consumer lending.
On business lending, the Central Bank reports that it “continued to accelerate, expanding by 7.4 per cent in March 2022, and driven by increased loans to the construction (17.5 per cent), manufacturing (12.3 per cent) and ‘other services’ (10.9 per cent) sectors.”
Of consumer lending, the report states: “The fall in consumer lending appeared to have bottomed out in March 2022, signaling that a return of consumer demand to pre-pandemic levels may be on the horizon. In particular, credit card loan growth turned positive (0.8 per cent) in March after falling off since the onset of the pandemic.”
In my view, the two sentences above indicate that the Central Bank placed a great deal of emphasis on “the return of consumer demand” in taking the decision to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent in June.
This is noteworthy because business lending expanded by a fairly robust 7.4 per cent in March 2022, but this was not enough to tip the Central Bank in favour of an increase in the repo rate.
According to the Central Bank, “a return of consumer demand may be on the horizon,” which suggests that it also may not be on the horizon. If the return of consumer demand is not on the horizon, the Bank would not want to be accused of adding additional pressure on consumers by having them contend with higher interest rates on mortgages, on car loans, on education loans and on credit card loans.
This is a reasonable even compassionate thinking, given the fact that many consumers in T&T have been bludgeoned by the impact of Covid-19 on their livelihoods in 2020 and 2021, and by the impact of rising prices of fuel, food and cement in 2022.
On the horizon
What is on the horizon that may lead to “a return of consumer demand to pre-pandemic levels?”
What is on the horizon that may lead to “a return of consumer demand to pre-pandemic levels?”
It seems clear that the wage negotiations between the chief personnel officer (CPO) and the public sector trade unions may contribute to “a return of consumer demand to pre-pandemic levels.”
The CPO is negotiating revised terms and conditions for approximately 90,000 employees in the public service, who are being represented by 11 public sector trade unions.
Referring to the second offer placed by the CPO in his negotiations with the trade unions, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in his Labour Day message, stated: “The offer has since been increased to four per cent over a six year period 2014-2019, which will cost Government $2.5 billion in back pay up to June 2022, and be committed to a further $500 million, annually, just for the civil service, teaching service, defence force, protective services and daily rated workers,” he said.
“To this must be added the cost of a wage increase for statutory authorities and state enterprises, which will increase the total cost of a four per cent increase by as much as a further 50 per cent. Should negotiations be settled at eight per cent, those figures will literally double, taking back pay to over $5 billion and the annual recurrent cost to over $1.5 billion.”
It is not beyond the realm of possibility that the final public sector wage increase figure agreed to by the CPO, who takes his instructions from the Minister of Finance, is eight per cent.
What would be the consequences of employees in the public sector receiving $5 billion in backpay and monthly increases in salaries and allowances equal to an additional $1.5 billion a year?
If the past is any indication, a significant percentage of the backpay, if its is paid in cash, will be used to pay off existing debt. But a significant percentage of the backpay will be used, as well, to replace items in the households of public servants that have outlined their usefulness. In other words, it is to be expected that backpay will be used to replace eight-year-old refigerators, stoves, washing machines, televisions and vehicles.
It is clear, then, that the settlement of the public sector wage negotiations may signal “a return of consumer demand to pre-pandemic levels.” This is especially so if the country’s merchants do as they have done in the past and offer refigerators, stoves, washing machines, televisions and motor vehicles at discount prices.
In its June Monetary Policy Announcement, the Central Bank reported: “Headline inflation rose to 5.1 per cent (year-on-year) in April 2022 compared with 4.1 per cent a month earlier. Food inflation picked up to 8.7 per cent from 7.9 per cent, reflecting higher prices for rice, margarine, edible oils and meat. Core inflation (which excludes food items) rose to 4.1 per cent from 3.2 per cent in the previous month, partly due to the adjustment to domestic fuel prices. Prices of building materials have also shown relatively significant increases according to available data, especially on imported components.”
It is also useful to note that in last month’s Monetary Policy Announcement, the headline inflation number of 5.1 per cent, and the food inflation of 8.7 per cent, were numbers for April 2022 and do not include last month’s increase in the price of flour and products made from flour.
The point is that if prices in the country are rising at a faster clip than now when the public sector wage negotiations are completed, what will be the cumulative impact on T&T’s inflation rate?
Will Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire wait until September 30, which is the date of the next Monetary Policy Announcement, to announce an increase in T&T’s interest rates?
By then, would “the impulses to domestic prices” be more internally generated?