Carifesta Friday/Saturday

The buzz at the Carifesta Market at the Queen’s Park Savannah over the past week continued into today.

Here’s the schedule for Friday

Visual Arts:

10am

• Trinidad and Tobago Iconic Artists’ Exhibition

Castle Killarney, Port of Spain

• ‘Across Boundaries’ CARICOM Exhibition

National Museum & Art Gallery, Port of Spain

• Host Country Exhibition

NAPA Lobby & SAPA Lobby

Film:

10am

• T&T Film Festival Film Screening

Medulla Art Gallery, Woodbrook

2pm

• T&T Film Festival Film Screening

Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain

4pm

• T&T Film Festival Film Screening

Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando

Literary Arts

11am

• CARIFESTA Lit Fest

Grand Market, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain

Symposium

9am

• Workshop, Masterclasses & Symposia

National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain

Community/Cultural

10am

• Princes Town Merikins Tour

Princes Town East Government School

• Vessigny Scenic Experience

Vessigny Government Secondary School

Theatre

4pm

• Country Showcase 7 - Feat. Guyana and St. Lucia

Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain

12

• “Kambule” by Dr. Eintou Pearl Springer

Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain

Music

6pm

• Drum Festival

Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain

7pm

• Country Night - Trinidad & Tobago

Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain

The multi-cultural event will climax on Saturday with its Super Concert: Island Beats, which features soca artiste and reigning Road March champion Machel Montano, Jamaican reggae singer Shaggy, Bajan soca star Alison Hinds and many more on the star studded cast.

The official closing ceremony takes place on August 25th, Grand Market, Queen’s Park Savannah from 6pm.

The next Carifesta Host Country is Antigua and Barbuda for Carifesta XV

