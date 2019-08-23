Carifesta Friday/Saturday
The buzz at the Carifesta Market at the Queen’s Park Savannah over the past week continued into today.
Here’s the schedule for Friday
Visual Arts:
10am
• Trinidad and Tobago Iconic Artists’ Exhibition
Castle Killarney, Port of Spain
• ‘Across Boundaries’ CARICOM Exhibition
National Museum & Art Gallery, Port of Spain
• Host Country Exhibition
NAPA Lobby & SAPA Lobby
Film:
10am
• T&T Film Festival Film Screening
Medulla Art Gallery, Woodbrook
2pm
• T&T Film Festival Film Screening
Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain
4pm
• T&T Film Festival Film Screening
Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando
Literary Arts
11am
• CARIFESTA Lit Fest
Grand Market, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain
Symposium
9am
• Workshop, Masterclasses & Symposia
National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain
Community/Cultural
10am
• Princes Town Merikins Tour
Princes Town East Government School
• Vessigny Scenic Experience
Vessigny Government Secondary School
Theatre
4pm
• Country Showcase 7 - Feat. Guyana and St. Lucia
Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain
• “Kambule” by Dr. Eintou Pearl Springer
Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain
Music
6pm
• Drum Festival
Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain
7pm
• Country Night - Trinidad & Tobago
Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain
The multi-cultural event will climax on Saturday with its Super Concert: Island Beats, which features soca artiste and reigning Road March champion Machel Montano, Jamaican reggae singer Shaggy, Bajan soca star Alison Hinds and many more on the star studded cast.
The official closing ceremony takes place on August 25th, Grand Market, Queen’s Park Savannah from 6pm.
The next Carifesta Host Country is Antigua and Barbuda for Carifesta XV