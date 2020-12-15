One like me who “loves to fete” feels like being pelted with pig guts when people like Ralph Maraj (Sunday Express, December 13) condemn my Carnival as a “cultural disease”, vulgar and loose.
Without experiencing the exhilaration of crossing the Big Stage costumed in a Carnival band, or the creative camaraderie in the mas camps and panyards, it’s like shooting in the dark to just condemn the customs and not recognise the positives and the history.
Ramleela and Hosay have my respect—not my thing, though. So stay in your lane, Ralph. I’m not asking, but telling you to be tolerant and respect my culture, as I am prepared to respect yours.
Try to vibrate on the high frequency, as Machel sang this year.
Remember hand hygiene, masking up and distancing—protocols to effectively suppress and control the destructive virus.
Kirt McCall
Las Lomas