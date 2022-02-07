A Chaguanas shopkeeper was shot and killed while conducting sales on Sunday night.
Kit Esau Findley, 40, was shot multiple times as turned his back to retrieve the sales items from the shelves.
A police report said that Findley, who operated the small shop out of his home at Robinson Street Extension, Montrose, was in his living room when at around 6.40 p.m. he heard a male voice at a window to the front of the house.
Police were told that the man called out, “Hey Kit”, and Findley went to the window to conduct sales.
Findley turned around to get the items when several explosions were heard, the report said.
The victim collapsed and subsequently died.
Responding to the crime scene were Insp Cumberbatch, PCs Tannis and WPC Prince of the Chaguanas CID, and Sgt Smith, WPC Knights and PC Ramsoobag of the Homicide Bureau of Region III.
Police said the motive for the killing is not yet known.