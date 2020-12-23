The Pause 4 Cause non-profit group has pooled its resources to aid needy children and families of the Chinapoo community in Morvant.
A “Christmas Drive Through” on Saturday saw the group’s 25 members, accompanied by Santa Claus, distributing presents to children in the community.
Group founder Taariqka Kelly told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that 250 presents and 30 food hampers were given to families in need.
Inspired members, she said, understood the way Covid-19 has changed the Christmas season. With the thought of those economically impacted by the pandemic in mind, Kelly said group members took the decision to distribute gifts in the area.
With funding being split among various sponsors and personal contributions, she disclosed that each hamper consisted of dry goods and basic items such as oil and rice.
For each child, Kelly added, a special treat bag was prepared.
“We know how it is with Covid-19 and we have seen the way it impacted the community. Last year, we launched our non-profit with a children’s party, and this year we were all saddened that because of the virus, we can’t give back to the children, so we took the decision to hold a drive-through.
“The majority of our members came out and we gave hundreds of gifts to the children and hampers to households we knew needed it,” she said.
Born from what Kelly described as a “lack” in the community, the Pause 4 Cause non-profit was registered in 2019 and has since completed multiple distributions throughout the year.
Safe space for youths
Kelly, who grew up in the Chinapoo area, said the group was intended to be a safe space for youths who felt displaced.
With several other community groups, she said none were specifically catered to involving young people in creating a positive environment.
“There is the police club and the community clubs and all these things, but there really wasn’t a space where people, regardless of background, could come together and do something positive and just be there for each other. So being a young person myself, I decided to take the initiative,” she revealed.
With a passion for looking after the disadvantaged and encouraging young people, she said the group continues to blossom. As a result, she hopes to reach those who are often neglected by society.
“There is always the choice. Some kids choose the streets, the blocks, the gang. Some children turn to crime simply because they don’t have a support system at home. Pause 4 Cause is supposed to be the alternative.
“I am not saying we are the biggest or the best, but we put in work to be there for anyone in the community who is willing to choose positivity. I truly believe that the solution to all these issues we have with crime and so on can be fixed with a positive alternative in every community,” she said.
Kelly noted this year’s drive-through was considered a success by its members. She added that the group will continue to provide support for the community in the future.