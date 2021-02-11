ANNUAL Ash Wednesday traditions, set to begin next Wednesday, have not been spared Covid-19's radical changes.
The Roman Catholic Church announced this week that Archbishop, Jason Gordon, has approved additional dates for the administration of ashes to the faithful, starting on February 17, with protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The Church said the Lenten season will begin, as normal, from next Wednesday. Trinidad and Tobago did not celebrate Carnival this year, which would normally have preceded Lent, as part of Government's public health precautions against Covid-19.
In a release on Tuesday, via Catholic Media Services Ltd. (Camsel), the Archdiocese stated that "Catholic churches across
Trinidad and Tobago will host their usual services on that date, but in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions there are a few changes".
It said "in an attempt to avoid overcrowding", Gordon has granted permission to impose ashes at services next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Church also advised that "the two additional dates may be used if considered necessary by the Parish Priest".
It noted that traditionally, ashes for the Ash Wednesday service are created by burning the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday service.
"However, in 2020, Palm Sunday Masses were suspended because churches were closed due to the pandemic," the Church stated.
"In advance of Ash Wednesday 2021, each parish must prepare ashes by burning (dried) palm branches or leaves obtained by other means."
No contact services
To prevent coronavirus disease transmission, the distribution of ashes must occur in a manner thatavoids direct skin-to-skin contact, the Church said.
"Stations of the Cross may be held within the Church but those in attendance must remain in their pews and the capacity guidelines now used for Mass must be employed," the release stated.
Worshippers were reminded that a face mask, covering the nose and mouth, must be worn at all times in public, whether outdoors or indoors.
Physical distancing regulations are in effect and parishioners must "keep a safe physical distance of 6 feet away from anyone not from their own household".
As a result of the disruptions of the Covid-19 regulations, the Church stated that, "Catholic faithful are encouraged to pray the Stations of the Cross especially on Fridays during Lent, either as private worship or at public services. At this time, coordinated, Mass gatherings for the procession of worshippers is not permitted."
The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Team will soon be issuing other Guidelines for the Lenten Season, especially with respect to Holy Week, the Church said.