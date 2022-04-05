Euphoria swept across downtown Port of Spain yesterday when people could resume their liming uninhibited, but there was one major setback—no money.
With Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley having given the all-clear for the full reopening of the economy and the lifting of most Covid-19 health regulations, the once eerie city streets were teeming with life again and bumper-to-bumper traffic was the order of the day.
Soft drink, CD and doubles vendors plied their trade on the perimeter of the Brian Lara Promenade and inside. It was as though life had never paused for two years as the pandemic wreaked havoc.
People were liming, cutting and combing their hair, eating fast food and drinking puncheon. Brown leaves and lunch boxes were scattered everywhere and a few stray dogs made the rounds.
People seemed happy to be reunited with their friends and liming partners after the hiatus and they gave one another elbow bounces.
Punters ventured across Independence Square to make their Play Whe bets, some wondering when they would play Blaxx (soca star Dexter Stewart who died last week) for a Dead Man (#4) or a King (#12).
Thankfully, the majority of people were still wearing masks and there appeared to be a measure of social distancing.
Begging continued apace and one woman said: “Mayor (Joel Martinez) should rename the Promenade ‘Beggarville’. Every day people come out to beg. Some bold-faced with the begging...some steups when you give them a dollar.”
In the background, Blaxx’s soca anthem “Leggo” reverberated across downtown Henry Street.
CD salesman Richard “Cokey” Joseph said: “I sold all the Blaxx. People want more and more of Blaxx...good songs. I am getting more tomorrow. Better yet, they buying some old classics like Kitchener’s ‘Sugar Bum Bum’. Maybe it has to do with the celebration in Arima (to mark Kitch’s 100th birthday later this month).”
Asked about the influx of people into the capital city, Joseph said: “Plenty people pass through today. They looking happy. It seems as though they glad to get out of the house, but people not shopping. They might buy a Classic Cola ($2) from me, or a doubles at $5, but no big shopping. Maybe it might pick up for Easter.”