Hours before he was expected to be sentenced for a murder he was found guilty of committing in 2010, Basil Gobin was found dead in his prison cell.
Gobin, 49, was a Guyanese national who previously lived at Naparima/Mayaro Road, Rio Claro.
He was found unresponsive around 4.20 p.m. on Tuesday inside a cell at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
Prison officers were alerted by Gobin’s cellmate and found him in a kneeling position.
Gobin was unresponsive and had “barely perceptible pulse and breathing activity”, the Prison Service said.
He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead at 5.20 p.m.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Mahabir and PC Noreiga responded.
Police believe he died by suicide. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine exact cause of death.