A POLICE officer was robbed of his vehicle on Thursday night by a man whom he offered a lift.
The crime occurred Sangre Chiquito, around 8 p.m.
The officer, who is attached to the Central Division, was giving the man a lift in his Toyota Fielder when while driving along Eastern Main Road the passenger pulled out a firearm.
The passenger ordered the officer out of the vehicle and sped off.
A report was made to the Sangre Grande police.
On Friday morning, a police party which included Cpl Singh, WPC Joseph and PC Baran of Manzanilla police and PCs Maloney and Rennie of the Sangre Grande Traffic department recovered the stolen vehicle in an isolated track at Morain Bay, north Manzanilla.