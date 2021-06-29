An investigation is being launched into a confrontation involving an off-duty police officer and a civilian.
The incident allegedly took place at about 9 pm on Sunday at Wilkinson Street, El Dorado.
Officers of the Tunpauna police station were told that an officer entered the home of persons known to him, engaged in an argument, pulled out a firearm, used it to hit a man on the head, and then left the scene.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and part of the footage was made available to the Express.
The video, which is just over a minute long shows a man wearing a cap, approaching two men who were seated in a yard.
The man wearing the cap was said to be the police officer, and at the time in his left hand, he was holding two bottles.
While there was no audio in the clip, the officer engaged in a conversation with a man who was seated.
This individual appeared to have a cast on his right foot.
The two could be seen engaging in a conversation, in which the two parties could be seen pointing fingers at one another.
When the seated man got up, the officer could then be seen drawing his firearm and pointing it at the other party.
He then used the firearm to 'gun butt' the man to his face, and the individual fell onto the ground crashing through a nearby table that contained bottles.
The officer then continued to point his weapon at the man on the ground, while speaking to him.
At one point he even kicked the man as he was on the floor.
The armed man eventually walked away.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Northern Division led by PC La Rode and PC Agard responded.
A DIFFERENT TALE
They spoke to all parties involved and detained the police constable who was allegedly involved in this incident.
However, the constable who was involved in the confrontation gave a different account of what transpired.
He indicated he had been injured and was taken for medical treatment at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
The officer told investigators that at about 6.30 pm that day he was standing along Wilkinson Street El Dorado when he was threatened by a young man.
He said he made calls to the Tunapuna Police but they went unanswered.
He then went to the home of the man and was conversing with the man's mother when he saw another individual nearby.
The constable claimed he saw the man holding a metal object.
He drew his firearm, however, the suspect fled the scene.
At the same time, the constable said a man who was seated in a chair begun threatening the life of the officer.
The officer told investigators he approached the seated man, and asked to see his hands.
The constable claimed the other individual "threw himself on the ground" and after a further confrontation, the officer left.
Investigators then seized the officer's licensed firearm.
Cpl Blake is investigating.