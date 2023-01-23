KFC

POLICE shot and killed three suspected armed criminals in a confrontation at a beach house in Mayaro on Sunday night.

The suspects allegedly robbed a KFC delivery driver and attempted to escape via the beach where police confronted them.

The confrontation with four men took place on a beach off Mischier Road.

One of the suspects scaled a wall to a beach house and escaped.

In October, four suspected criminals of a home invasion at Beaumont Road in Mayaro were shot and killed by police.

On Sunday at around 8.45 p.m., the driver was dropping off a delivery at Michier Road when he met four men – one who posed as a customer.

The other three, armed with handguns, cutlasses and knives approached the victim and announced a robbery.

They took from him a quantity of cash, a cell phone and the delivery order of the KFC chicken.

The four suspects then ran off towards the beach.

Police officers of the Mayaro police station responded and searched the beach for the bandits.

The officers said they encountered four men fitting the description of the suspects who opened fire on them.

The suspects continued firing as they ran and sought to take cover at the side of an abandoned beach house.

Two of the officers returned fire.

One of the suspects climbed over a wall and escaped.

The other suspects sustained injuries and were found on the ground.

The suspects were taken by ambulance to the hospital but died while receiving treatment, the report said.

Their bodies were removed to the Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Center, St James.

Crime Scene investigators retrieved a revolver with one live round, spent shell casings, a cutlass, a knife, a cell phone and an undisclosed sum of cash.

Officers of the Emergency Response Patrol in Mayaro and Rio Claro Task Force also assisted and conducted searches in the area for the fourth suspect however without success.

Also responding to the scene were Supt Wayne Doodhai, Inspector Ramkissoon, Sgt De La Rosa, Sgt Mohammed and Cpl Dowarka.

Supt Doodhai is continuing investigations.

