POLICE are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl from Arima.
Police said that Emily Ali was last seen at her family’s Heights of Guanapo, Arima, home on March 4 and was reported missing to the Arima Police Station around 7.30 p.m. on the same date.
Ali is of mixed descent, four feet, seven inches tall, of slim build with a light brown complexion and long black hair.
She was last seen wearing her school uniform — a brown checkered skirt and cream-coloured shirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ali can contact the Arima Police Station at 667-3563, or the police hotlines at 999, 555, or report via the TTPS website or app.