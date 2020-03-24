POLICE shot a mentally challenged man who was allegedly threatening to kill his family on Monday.

The 22 year old man was shot in the left shoulder and leg.

The incident occurred at Pecan Avenue, Union Hall, San Fernando around 4.30 a.m.

Police were alerted by the suspect's family that he was armed with a knife and was threatening them.

Two police constables of the San Fernando police and Emergency Response Patrol responded.

A police report said that upon arrival at the house the mentally ill man turned his attention to the officers and threatened to kill them.

Police discharged three rounds at the man, two of which struck him.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded under police guard.

Senior Superintendent Wayne Mohammed of the Southern Police Division is leading investigations.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Probe into leaked list of flyers in self-quarantine

Probe into leaked list of flyers in self-quarantine

AN investigation has been launched into how a list which contains the names of people in self-quarantine was leaked to social media sites.

The list contained the names of persons who are supposed to be in isolation, having arrived in the country over the last two weeks.

We won’t tolerate foolishness

We won’t tolerate foolishness

You are ordered to stay at home.

From Sunday midnight until April 15, unless you are deemed to be involved in “essential opera­tions” of the country, you are to “separate, isolate and quarantine (SIQ)”.

Kamla: PM finally took my suggestion

Kamla: PM finally took my suggestion

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “had no choice” but to take her advice to shut down non-essential services in the country.

‘National Ghoul’

‘National Ghoul’

Prime Minister Dr Keith ­Rowley yesterday lambasted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the premature announcement of the first COVID-19 death, suggesting she was the “national ghoul or the national town crier”.

Covid-19 patients heartbroken over death

Covid-19 patients heartbroken over death

Patients on the wards of the Couva Hospital became sad and depressed on Thursday as news spread that the man who had kept everyone jovial had died from the dreaded COVID-19 coronavirus.