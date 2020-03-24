POLICE shot a mentally challenged man who was allegedly threatening to kill his family on Monday.
The 22 year old man was shot in the left shoulder and leg.
The incident occurred at Pecan Avenue, Union Hall, San Fernando around 4.30 a.m.
Police were alerted by the suspect's family that he was armed with a knife and was threatening them.
Two police constables of the San Fernando police and Emergency Response Patrol responded.
A police report said that upon arrival at the house the mentally ill man turned his attention to the officers and threatened to kill them.
Police discharged three rounds at the man, two of which struck him.
He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded under police guard.
Senior Superintendent Wayne Mohammed of the Southern Police Division is leading investigations.