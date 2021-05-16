Councillor for Reform / Manahambre Chris Hosein has pledged his full salary for the month of May towards COVID-19 relief efforts within his electoral district.
Hosein said resources are limited at this time and Local Government councillors do not have a great deal of resources at their disposal to meet the growing demands of those affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.
He stated “at this time we are receiving some support from the Regional Corporation but the demand far surpasses the supply. So many persons are affected and every day my phone rings non-stop, people are calling, messaging and reaching out to seek assistance. Many families do not know where their next meal is coming from as a result of job loss and the economic impact of COVID-19. I cannot in good conscience allow that to happen.”
Hosein said “I live with my parents and I know I will be okay. But so many families can’t say the same; which is why I’m donating my entire month’s stipend towards feeding a few more families in my district who are really in need at this time. It’s not much as Councillors do not receive a big salary but rather a small stipend, but it’s more than we have now and I’m doing it for the people who really need that help right now.”
He said the lockdown period is adversely affecting a lot more people than the initial restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic and Government needs to do more to assist those vulnerable persons.
And if funding is the issue, they should take a pay-cut and donate their hefty salaries towards relief efforts as well.
“These are the people they were elected to serve. The least they could do is to stand in solidarity with them at this time and show some compassion. After all, the Prime Minister said “we are in this together” and that should be more than just a Public Relations sound bite” he said.
Hosein said most of the businesses and private citizens who would usually assist with this type of relief are themselves feeling the pinch and are not able to assist as they would like to. However, those who can afford it and wish to contribute would be gratefully accepted.