An El Dorado couple was arrested and a high-powered rifle, a pistol and a quantity of ammunition seized by the police on Wednesday.
Following extensive surveillance paid to a person of interest, officers of the Northern Division, during an intelligence-led exercise conducted around 7 a.m, executed a search warrant at a house occupied by two suspects.
The search resulted in officers allegedly finding one AR-15 rifle, one Taurus pistol, three magazines and a quantity of ammunition on the premises, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The suspects, a man and his wife, who were in the house at the time of the search, were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Paponette, Supt Montrichard, ASP Etienne and acting ASP Pitt and included officers of the Northern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, assisted by officers of the Northern Division Task Force, Area South.