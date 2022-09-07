After being advised by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to “rest and reflect” on Monday, schools appeared to have returned to normalcy yesterday as thousands of teachers returned to work.

From as early as 6.45 a.m., the Express observed lots of traffic of school bus drop-offs, children excitedly running to meet their friends at school, and many teachers and staff present at the entrance of many schools in the east.