The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs closed its office today after being notified of an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last day at work was Monday.
The Ministry will remain closed to facilitate the thorough cleaning and sanitization of the compound and will reopen for business this Monday.
The Ministry says it has been observing all of the necessary Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols for the avoidance of the spread of COVID-19, including the regular sanitization of frequently touched surfaces, wearing of face masks while on the premises, hand sanitization stations throughout the buildings and the testing of the temperature of each person entering the compound.