THE five firearms that Shamzard Mohammed were licensed to hold included a shotgun and a rifle.

Mohammed killed his 40-year-old wife, Keisha Marina Bostic, with one of his licensed guns on Friday morning at her family’s home on Drayton Street in San Fernando, and then shot himself. When police arrived, they found another licensed gun in Mohammed’s car, along with 12 rounds of ammunition. Bostic was also a teacher and attorney. The couple was separated.

The Sunday Express was told Mohammed was granted his first firearm on September 9, 2019. Since then he applied for, and was granted, four further variations.

Two of these weapons were granted on July 15, 2020, one was granted on November 17, 2020, and the final one was granted on July 24, 2021.

These weapons, which have since been seized by the police, include a Hecklers & Kotch 9mm Pistol with two magazines, a Keltec 12 gauge shotgun with five rounds of 12 gauge ammunition, a Klasnakov 9mm rifle with one magazine with 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as two Sig Sauer 9mm magazines and one Glock 19 magazine.

Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob first conveyed condolences to the relatives of Mohammed and Bostic “who are now secondary victims in this whole thing. Even the school next door, where the children may have seen or heard some of the exchange, I want to let it be known that our Special Victims Department, as well as the Victims Support Officers Unit has been called out and will engage and assist in coordination with the social work department of the various Government agencies to provide counselling for these families and children”.

No reports of abuse made

He noted that from the initial information of ­investigators, no reports of domestic abuse had been made against 41-year-old Mohammed.

That being said, he still advised persons who would find themselves in situations where even threats were made to reach out to the Police Service (TTPS) and not to wait for the situation to devolve.

“You might think in the moment that the person may not be serious. Or the person is just upset over whatever situation that would have led to their anger and for these words to be uttered. That may be well and good. But I would still want to advise persons who find themselves in these situations, be it with their partner, companion, spouse, dependants or relatives; once the other party is a firearms user holder, and that person has utilised threats, especially threats to shoot, then it is necessary to make a report. Because you never know when said person, despite whatever psychometric test taken in the past, may find themselves mentally depressed in that moment, and now has themselves the possession of a firearm, which may empower them to use it,” Jacob said.

He noted such behaviour was in contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, the Firearms Act, and even fell within the Standing Operation procedures of the TTPS (established in 2000).

The consequences of these acts include denying FUL holders their licences or obtaining any future licences for at least five years.

Jacob also pointed out that the TTPS was currently in the process of digitising its FUL directory to ensure when reports of domestic violence or threats are made, they would automatically be flagged against the FUL holder.

Until then, he said when persons make reports of domestic violence or threats, they ought to advise the requisite investigator accordingly that the person who is being reported is the holder of an FUL.

This, he said, was critical, as legislation and standing orders exist, which will guide the police on what is expected to be done next.

“The TTPS took lead in its standing orders from the Domestic Violence Act, which is a procedural act that actively guides the police officers when dealing with reports of domestic violence. Additionally, since 1999, the TTPS has a record management database, which is computerised, and when such reports are made, it’s entered on the database which can be linked to other reports. So if this individual has committed previous threats or another person makes reports against the individual it will now be linked to show the number of reports and the Special Victims Unit will be activated,” Jacob said.

