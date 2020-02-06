RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lyons: Let’s get our act together

We need to get our act together.

That was the rallying call to calypso practitioners and administrators from newly-­crowned National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons.

Queen of the pack

Terri Lyons is the 2020 National Calypso Monarch of Trinidad and Tobago.

Lyons, 37, was a clear winner with two unbeatable performances of her songs, “Obeah” and “Meghan My Dear”, at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco)-organised competition on Thursday evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Delays mar start of Maracas Beach fete

IT seemed like the Karukera One Love Music Festival could not escape controversy as the Carnival event, which was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Maracas Bay, got off to a late start yesterday.

Rowley promises new home for Desperadoes

ELEVEN-TIME Panorama champion Desperadoes Steel Orchestra is getting a new home.

The band moved from the hills of Laventille to downtown Port of Spain in 2015 because of space and crime concerns.