A Chaguanas mason was gunned down near his home on Sunday night.
Devon “Dada” Gray, 32, of Walter Lane, Enterprise, was shot several times to the chest and abdomen.
A police report said that at around 8.45 p.m. Gray was near the corner of Walter Lane and Bhagaloo Street when multiple gunshots rang out.
He was struck several times and collapsed on the roadway.
Gray was placed in a vehicle and a relative took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at around 8.55 p.m.
PCs Jaikaran and Boysielal responded to the report and upon arrival at the crime scene in the vicinity of Kings Mini Mart they observed several spent shell casings along the roadway.
Also responding were Sgts Bridgemohan, Small, PC Mohammed, and WPCs Gilkes and Marshall.
PC Mohammed is continuing investigations.
The killing took the murder toll to 103.