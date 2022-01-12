The suspected car thief who was fatally shot by police on Monday has been identified as a 19-year-old Tobago-born man.
Police retrieved his identification card which stated his name as Kenley Clayton Samuel Gibbes, who was born at Scarborough.
And his accomplice has eluded police capture, despite extensive searches until nightfall by scores of police officers on foot supported by helicopter units of the bushes surrounding the Solomon Hochoy Highway off the flyover at Indian Trail.
The men were pursued by police officers responding to a report that less than an hour earlier a grey Toyota fielder wagon was stolen at gunpoint by two men at Union Hall, near San Fernando.
The report said that the victim was at Cypress Boulevard when at around 3 p.m. he was approached by two men.
The victim gave a brief description of the thieves to officers of the San Fernando CID who responded.
He said one of the men, who was carrying a firearm, was of mixed decent with slim build wearing a black hat and a dark coloured jersey, with a face mask.
The report said that the second man was of African descent, slim build, wearing a white three-quarter pants and sneakers.
The victim told police that the two men robbed him of his wallet containing his money, bank cards, identification, driver’s permit and other items.
The thieves took the keys to his wagon and sped off in a northerly direction.
An all-points bulletin was issued and officers of the Highway Patrol Unit, Anti-Gang Unit and Central Division Task Force responded.
In their bid to escape, the car thieves headed north along the Solomon Hochoy Highway where police officers spotted the vehicle.
At around 3.45 p.m. members of the Central Division Gang Unit (CDGU) were on enquires at the surveillance point located on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Couva, when they had cause to engage a stolen vehicle with two occupants in the vicinity of the Indian Trail flyover.
The report said that two men alighted from the vehicle, and gunshots were fired at the police officers in pursuit.
The officers returned fire and struck one of the men who was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.