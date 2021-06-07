At the recently concluded UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65), the startling increase in domestic violence globally was described as a pandemic within a pandemic. As nations focused and reported on the status of women during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reported global increase in cases of domestic violence was noted to be within pandemic proportions.
The recent brutal murder of Amanda Leid served as a stark reminder that Trinidad and Tobago, like many nations around the world, has not been spared the effects of this 'pandemic within a pandemic'. As I join the rest of the country in mourning the loss of one of our valued frontline workers, I am faced with the fact that there is nothing that I can say or write to ease the grief and unimaginable pain that Amanda Leid's loved ones must feel at this time. All I can offer is my deepest condolences and commitment to continue advocating for and working towards ending all forms of family violence.
At a time where we are forced to isolate ourselves in our homes to guard against COVID-19 and ought to be able to depend on our family, neighbours and communities to navigate through these challenging times, we are also faced with the challenge of persons turning a blind eye to instances of family violence. Turning a blind eye to family violence has resulted in the unfortunate demise of vulnerable persons on many occasions. As Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, let me use this opportunity to remind the public that an "all of society approach" is crucial to combat violence within families and protect those most vulnerable among us. IF YOU SEE IT, STOP IT, REPORT IT!
The Gender Affairs Division and by extension, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to developing the necessary policies, legislation, programmes and resources, to assist all those that are in need of care, support and protection. It is through such a commitment that the Domestic Violence Act was amended in June 2020 to provide additional protection for those persons affected by domestic violence. In addition, the State continues to support the operations of its Domestic Violence (DV) Shelters, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, NGO's and advocates for change, as well as our protection agencies in both Trinidad and Tobago.
As I've emphasized many times before, the responsibility to protect those that are at risk in society lies with all of us! Be a part of the solution! Do what you can at an individual level to protect the men, women and children who are often left to suffer in silence; without the physical, emotional and psychological support, they desperately need. It is time for all of us to take action and adopt a ZERO TOLERANCE approach to domestic violence and all forms of family violence!
If someone you know is a victim of family violence, here are some ways that you can help:
a) Learn More About Abuse In All Its Forms: Knowing the types and signs can help you identify when someone is in need of help.
b) Make Time To Check Up On Those Around You: A text, WhatsApp message, phone or video call to find out how someone is coping can help victims of abuse feel supported and know that they are not alone. It is important to let others know that you care about their safety and well-being.
c) Listen Without Judgement: Create a safe space so that persons can talk to you without feeling judged or ridiculed. Having someone to talk to allows victims to freely express what they are experiencing and can assist you in helping them at their point of need. When he/she speaks to you on the issue(s), BELIEVE!
d) Pledge Your Support: Let the victim know that you are there to help. This can encourage the victim to access the help that is available. If a victim asks for your help, do not hesitate to assist.
e) Create a Safety Plan: Develop a plan of action in the event that violence occurs again or if they decide to leave the situation. This can help the victim to physically and psychologically prepare themselves to take the steps to escape their abuser/attacker. Your plan should include: (1) A code word to alert family or friends that help is needed (2) A safe place to go in an emergency (3) An "escape bag" with cash, clothing and important documents (4) A list of emergency contacts.
Every life counts! Do your part by using the above recommended tips and calling the 24/7 TOLL FREE National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-SAVE (7283) or the TTPS at 999 if you or someone you know requires assistance.