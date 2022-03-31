THE first in-person hearing at the San Fernando High Court was held on Monday, with the judge calling for a revisit to the law as it relates to Fire Service carriers as emergency vehicles.
Justice Frank Seepersad made the comments while dealing with the matter of Adrian Koat, who sued the State for negligence after he was involved in a road traffic accident with a fire truck back in April 2017.
Seepersad noted that Section 2 of the Road traffic Act was amended and proclaimed in 2020 but did not provide for the classification of Fire Service vehicles as emergency vehicles.
“This seems to contradict Section 57 of the Fire Service Act which provides that Fire Service vehicles are exempt from liability against prosecution in relation to road traffic offences,” he said.
The judge added: “Parliament has an obligation to ensure that the nation’s laws are not contradictory and there must be legislative cohesion. Parliament may wish to revisit the definition of emergency vehicles at Section 2 of the Motor Vehicle and Road traffic Act. Parliament has an obligation to ensure that laws are clear, coherent and consistent.
“Section 57 of the Fire Service Act does not sanction the reckless and/or the negligent manoeuvring of a Fire Service vehicle and all emergency vehicles must proceed along the nation’s road with caution. Those entrusted with the responsibility to drive emergency vehicles must exercise caution and due care to the presence and safety of other road users. Emergency vehicles do not have the right to endanger the lives of other road users nor do they hold an ‘avoid traffic at all costs pass’.”
Koat, 29, of Princes Town, was driving his Nissan X-Trail along Farm Road, St Joseph, when it was struck by a fire truck at the four-road intersection with the Priority Bus Route (PBR).
The impact led to the vehicle flipping and landing on its roof. Koat sustained whiplash, soft tissue injury, muscle spasm to the lower back, post-traumatic stress and a four-centimetre laceration to his right arm. He had pains to his neck, lower back and arm. His back pains worsen when he sits for long periods. He has a disability due to his injury and to alleviate his pain and improve his mobility he will have to undergo surgery.
He is also fearful of driving and has to depend on his parents to travel to and from work. He also experiences hyper vigilance around cars and loud sounds which bring about a state of increased anxiety.
The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) employee sued for damages and loss, special damages, interest and costs.
Video footage was shown during the trial, in which Koat was cross-examined by attorney Monica Smith for the State, who called four witnesses – a police officer and three fire officers, one of whom was the driver of the fire truck on that day.
They were cross-examined by Koat’s attorney, Robert-Abdool-Mitchell.
At the end of the trial, Seepersad found that Koat had proven his case on the balance of probabilities. He said the accident happened on a four-road junction and found that Koat had a green light which enabled him to cross the PBR. He further accepted Koat’s evidence that he did not hear any siren immediately prior to the collision and the truck collided with the back of his vehicle.
Seepersad found that Koat’s vehicle almost cleared the intersection when it was struck. He found that the fire truck was driven without due care and attention,
“The driver failed to keep a proper look-out and failed to have proper regard to the claimant’s presence on the roadway,” he said.
Seepersad held the defendant liable in negligence.
Damages are to be accessed before a Master in Chambers.
‘Administrative hurdles’
It was the first sitting of an in-person hearing at the San Fernando High Court for the past two years. Seepersad welcomed those present and said there would have been “administration hurdles” that had to be crossed to access the building.
Smith explained that while she filled out the relevant form and forwarded it to the Judiciary, when she arrived at the courthouse she was told by security personnel that it had not been received. However, her name was on the list to enter the High Court.
The judge apologised for her experience and said while the Prime Minister announced that the nation is opening up, the Judiciary is dragging behind.
He said he finds it difficult to understand the “multi-layered administrative processes” involved to allow citizens access to justice with requirements for in-person hearings. He said he hoped that corrective steps will be taken to address the issues.
The State was also represented by attorney Savitri Maharaj during the matter, while attorney Che Dindial appeared alongside Abdool-Mitchell in the case.