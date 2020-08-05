THE wearing of masks will be made mandatory under a United National Congress (UNC) government.
With Covid-19 being the issue the population is most worried about, the UNC has released a policy to treat with the pandemic if elected into government next week.
According to an Express-commissioned poll by data analytics firm Solution by Simulation (SBS), led by Nigel Henry, managing director and principal consultant, Covid-19 has caused a massive shift in what's uppermost in the minds of citizens, with the pandemic now trumping crime as the major worry.
'Concern over the coronavirus pandemic has overtaken concern over crime, which had previously polled as the most pressing national issue for almost a decade. The pandemic now polls as the most important issue at 39 per cent, with crime a distant second at 19 per cent,' stated the poll.
The policy
The UNC's Covid-19 policy assures that under a Kamla Persad- Bissessar-led government, the following will be implemented: Borders will remain closed to non-nationals.
Borders will be opened to repatriate stranded nationals abroad, but on a staggered basis to match capacity across the various medical institutions.
Mask wearing will be made mandatory.
Security measures will be implemented to protect borders and treat with illegal immigrants.
100,000 Covid-19 rapid tests will be made available that give results in 30 minutes or less through a public-private partnership arrangement. All arriving citizens must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) taken within three days of their flight and submitted to the authorities online, as well as have it on them when travelling.
Travellers without a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will be required to take a test upon arrival.
All arriving passengers must complete a health declaration form and will be required to undergo a health screening and risk assessment.
Persons who test positive upon arrival would be placed in mandatory isolation.
All returning nationals will be categorised based on country of origin as low, medium and high-risk countries, which will be updated weekly based on World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.
Nationals originating from high and medium-risk countries will be quarantined at government-designated hotels or facilities.
Persons can pay for their quarantine at a government-designated hotel or be quarantined for free at a State facility. They will only be discharged after obtaining a second negative test.
Nationals originating from low-risk countries with a valid Covid-negative test will be allowed to stay at home under self-quarantine, and will be monitored by health authorities for seven days after arrival.