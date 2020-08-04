With just one week to the August 10 general election, the People’s National Movement (PNM) is ahead in the race by five per cent, according to the latest pre-election poll ­conducted by Solution by Simulation (SBS), led by pollster Nigel Henry.

Methodology

DATA analytics firm Solution by Simulation Ltd (SBS) interviewed 473 likely voters in Trinidad and Tobago between July 24 and July 31 by interactive voice response (IVR) telephone survey.

The poll was commissioned by the Trinidad Express. Respondents were sampled by the random digit dialling (RDD) method. Any survey questions that were not answered by all participants were re-weighted by expressed partisanship in order to account for non-response bias. The margin of error is +/- 4.5 per cent. The demographics of those polled approximate the ethnic and age distribution of the likely voting population: 33 per cent persons of African descent, 36 per cent of East Indian descent, 27 per cent of mixed and 5 per cent who identified as some other ethnicity.