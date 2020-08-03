PNM desperation.
This was the comment of UNC Princes Town candidate Barry Padarath when told yesterday that the PNM had formally announced that it would legally challenge his nomination.
Speaking to the Express while on a walkabout in the constituency yesterday, Padarath was unbothered by the move taking place over his nomination.
Told that the PNM’s intention is to inform constituents that any vote for him would be invalid, Padarath said: “I would chalk this up to PNM desperation. As far as I am aware, I am the UNC candidate. My name is on the ballot paper. I am walking right now. Electors who are special electors are advising me that they voted for me, so I am the duly-appointed candidate for the UNC and I will stand for the UNC in this constituency. I will not engage in PNM machinations.”
In response to questions, he said the matter was in the hands of the party’s lawyers.
“The party is handling it and I am not concerned. This is pure political mischief by the PNM and I go full speed ahead,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has launched an investigation into the matter, sources told the Express.
Padarath’s nomination was accepted and approved by the EBC’s Returning Officer.