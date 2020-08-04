Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has vowed to stamp out any corruption under her government and move swiftly to proclaim and implement the full procurement legislation.
Speaking at a San Fernando business forum on Sunday at Achievers Hall, San Fernando, Persad-Bissessar said the current People's National Movement (PNM) is the most corrupt government.
'It is just that they are very much smart and I want to make it very clear, I fired so many ministers because of the perception of corruption, he (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) would not fire them...I give the commitment today, if you are concerned about that, I will stamp out corruption whenever I can, wherever I can, where I smell it, see it, taste it, I will deal with it,' the United National Congress leader said.
The former prime minister said she does not have powers to arrest anyone but believes all evidence of wrongdoing should be given to the police and Integrity Commission.
'I cannot lock up people, I am in Opposition right now, I'm not the police, I'm not the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) and that's what I'm saying, if you have evidence of wrongdoing you take it to the police,' she said.
She said after five years of the PNM saying her government (2010-2015) was corrupt, no one has been charged.
'Five years they following the money and the only person who get charge is big Mac, she's not a UNC, is she?' she said.
Persad-Bissessar said her former administration had passed the procurement legislation.
She said the Joint Select Committee (JSC) had taken the draft legislation to stakeholders.
She said it took five years to get through the Parliament because the then PNM opposition refused to sit on the JSC.
She said it was finally passed and parts were proclaimed.
Persad-Bissessar said former Senate president Timothy Hamel-Smith was chairman of a committee for implementation of the legislation.
She said the legislation allowed them to appoint a procurement regulator and staff.
Promise to proclaim procurement legislation
She said when the PNM Government, headed by Rowley, entered office and 'up to today they have failed and or refused to proclaim, I give that commitment today that when we get into office we will proclaim all of the legislation and implement it'.
She said proper procurement will ensure transparency and accountability.
'They cannot hand pick their friends and family, they cannot go down to Australia and buy Austal vessels, you cannot run off and buy aircraft for Caribbean Airlines, you cannot procure construction works, you cannot procure services sector work by vaps, you will have to go through a proper process,' she said.
She further noted that National Security Minister Stuart Young and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi recused themselves a total of 94 times from Cabinet meetings because of conflict of interest issues.
Addressing legal threats from Young, Persad-Bissessar said: 'Bring it on, I have court clothes and I can totally justify what I said.'
She said Young recused himself 57 times - more than a year of Cabinet meetings.
She said it was also 'appalling' that he came out on a Sunday morning to call an urgent press briefing to deal with personal family business.
Persad-Bissessar also responded to Rowley's claim that the UNC (United National Congress) was bribing voters with old $100 currency.
'Mr Rowley, you think people in this country so dotish and stupid that they don't know what an old $100 bill looks like that they will take it for a vote? If there's any bribing for votes it's not happening from the UNC, you can take my word for that, there's no bribe, what we're about is plans and policies to get Trinidad and Tobago working again,' she said.
Persad-Bissessar outlined a number of plans contained in the UNC manifesto document, including the removal of the online tax; removal of the 'nuisance tax' on Lotto winnings; as well as a repeal of the proposed property tax.