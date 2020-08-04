Methodology

DATA analytics firm Solution by Simulation Ltd (SBS) inter viewed 473 likely voters in Trinidad and Tobago between July 24 and July 31 by interactive voice response (IVR) telephone survey. The poll was commissioned by the Express. Respondents were sam - pled from valid mobile phone numbers and listed residen -

tial telephone numbers by the random digit dialling (RDD) method. The mar gin of error is +/-4.5 per cent. The demographics of those polled approximate the ethnic and age distribution of the national population. The polling sample contained approximately 33 per cent persons of African descent, 36 per cent of East Indian descent, 27 per cent of mixed and five per cent who identified as some other ethnicity.