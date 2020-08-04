The validity of Barry Padarath’s nomination will not stop Princes Town voters from casting a vote for the UNC stronghold on August 10.
This is according to a number of constituents who were interviewed by the Express yesterday in the face of the PNM’s intention to file legal action challenging Padarath’s eligibility to contest the Princes Town seat.
Speaking at a news conference in St Clair on Monday, PNM chairman Colm Imbert said Padarath’s nomination was flawed as he did not sign a necessary consent form as required by law.
Padarath, who returned from the United States in July, submitted his nomination papers via an agent. He was completing the required 14-day state quarantine.
Imbert said the consent form was signed by the agent although Padarath was present in the country and it required his personal signature.
As such, he claimed that the nomination papers are deemed invalid and advised that constituents be made aware of this. He added that the second highest voted nominee should be declared MP.
PNM Scare tactics
Interviewed in the town centre yesterday, voters said such claims would not stop them from electing Padarath into office.
Fish vendor in the Princes Town Market, Ishman Ali, said next Monday he will be voting for Padarath.
“ I am always voting UNC. I am fed up with the PNM and the lies. I am voting for Barry, what they say not stopping me,” he said.
One resident who asked to remain nameless stated that these claims by the PNM are being used as a scare tactic to trick voters.
“It will not affect my vote for the following reasons. If he was not eligible the EBC will not approve his nomination. The fact that we’re in pandemic all rules and protocols have changed. We are in uncharted territory. Barry was in the country and was under state quarantine. PNM says they intend to file an election petition. What happens if they changed their minds come August 11? My vote was wasted.
“If they really intended to use this provision of the law, then they would have keep that ace in the hole until after the elections and just unseat Barry using the second highest number of votes. This all seems to be scare tactics to scare UNC voters into abstaining while PNM voters come out in their numbers,” the resident said.
Another added that Padarath’s performance as an MP has informed their decision to vote in his favour.
“I would still vote for Barry due to the very simple fact that he has shown himself to be a man of the people regardless of what situation he has been placed in. Whatever allegations or accusations thrown against him, my vote will still be for him as he has proven time and time again to be a great MP.”.
UNC the only choice
Market vendor Komtee Bisnath stated that voting for the UNC was considered the only choice.
“I am voting for the UNC. Regardless of whatever the issue is, we can’t vote for the people who will do nothing for us. We will end up in problems, UNC has always had a vision. Kamla does help and everyone knows that so I will be giving them a next try,” she said.
Several taxi drivers who did not wish to be named told the Express that while they remain committed to electing Padarath, more can be done to improve the area.
“That’s not going to stop me from voting for him. That is a tactic but that is not going to stop us, the UNC is the only party with a plan and I am going to vote for them,” said one.
“I agree, I am voting for him no matter what, we have no other choice. He comes to the people, when you go to his office to meet him, he will listen to your concerns and genuinely try to help so I’m voting for him.
“I will say more can be done for the areas such as Garth Road, and other areas with the roads. Also, we always have water problems. We went for ten days in New Grant without water. Those things need fixing but I believe he will do it,” said another.
Not a legal issue
While the majority of those spoken to by the Express were in favour of Padarath’s re-election, other constituents questioned why Padarath, who resides outside of the constituency, was selected to represent the Princes Town area.
“This is a wasted effort by the PNM. Yes, make it a campaign platform issue but not a legal issue. That is counterproductive. The larger issue is, couldn’t the UNC screening committee have found a suitable candidate who lives in the area and knows of its issues? The PNM had no problem in finding a local grown candidate in 2015 and again this year,” said a resident.
Others who were unsure of their preferences, said that they felt that ultimately their vote would not matter as the area has historically voted in favour of the UNC.
“I have issues but whatever I vote it won’t matter because at the end of the day we know who will win,” said one resident.