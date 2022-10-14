Dr Amery Browne

A call has been made by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne to further empower entrepreneurs and small businesses in Trinidad and Tobago.

During the Human Resource Management Association of Trinidad and Tobago (HRMATT) C-Suite Conversations at the Hyatt Regency on Wednesday, Browne noted that Trinidad and Tobago had a growing disc jockey (DJ) industry, with many in the sector being sought for international work.

However, Browne said in a recent visit to a Chinese restaurant, he was approached by two local DJs who told him of their difficulties in securing foreign work permits.

“We have so many entrepreneurs and artists that are…carrying the flag of Trinidad and Tobago and this is another forum for us to carry our brand further into the world,” Browne said.

“This is something we are working to get around…in close collaboration with the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, particularly in North American markets. Diplomats will therefore be encouraged to engage in new skills and engage in more consultations with members of the Diaspora…in order to facilitate contacts which will place…our train of commercial activity and…our citizenry in a stronger position in the international arena,” he said.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters’ Association Jerome Precilla also expressed concerns about the creative sector, saying his heart bleeds when well-known entertainers are often forced to throw small fundraisers for medical expenses years after enjoying success with hit songs.

Precilla indicated that many local entertainers don’t receive the support international artistes get from their music labels and called for a similar support structure to be put in place here.

He also reiterated the reluctance of local banks to support his small business startups, the reason given being they are too much of a risk.

Also speaking at the conference was Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, who said the creative sector is a critical sector in further driving the internationalisation of locally produced goods and services.

“This is a labour-intensive sector and it is significantly reliant on the strong human resources capacity and capability and growth and therefore will require the upskilling of persons and this must be fueled by the expansion of numbers and herein lies many opportunities which require focus,” Minister Gopee-Scoon remarked.

And, President of HRMATT Cavelle Joseph St Omer appealed for proper investment in technology, so that it would strengthen the human capital available as opposed to being a hindrance.

“Firms must also consider the strategic needs of the business overall and then provide the tools and resources that make sense for employees based on their respective job functions, location and needs,” Omer added.

