A week after Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, visited the site to deliver an update on the damaged Manzanilla/Mayaro roadway, residents and taxi drivers staged a protest on Monday.
They say although equipment had moved into the area, no work was being done to improve the deplorable road which had caused extensive damage to vehicles.
And taxi drivers have called on the minister to pay compensation, saying they had spent thousands of dollars weekly to repair their vehicles.
The protest caused a massive traffic pile up along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road as no vehicles were allowed to go through.