police tape

POLICE are at the scene of the grisly finding of a severed left foot discovered in a riverbank beneath a discarded sponge mattress in Cunupia.

The dismembered limb, which appeared to be that of a man, was not yet in a state of decomposition and has sparked speculation of a homicide.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday in Gillies Road off Mon Plasir Road in Cunupia.

The Express was told that the area is not populated by many residents, and that the area was seen as a dump site.

Several black garbage bags were also found near the severed limb.

The Express will update this story.

