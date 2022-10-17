POLICE are at the scene of the grisly finding of a severed left foot discovered in a riverbank beneath a discarded sponge mattress in Cunupia.
The dismembered limb, which appeared to be that of a man, was not yet in a state of decomposition and has sparked speculation of a homicide.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday in Gillies Road off Mon Plasir Road in Cunupia.
The Express was told that the area is not populated by many residents, and that the area was seen as a dump site.
Several black garbage bags were also found near the severed limb.
The Express will update this story.