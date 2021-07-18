weep

A tearful Sumintra Sookraj tells her plight during her visit to the Express on Thursday. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

A Princes Town woman is living with the fear that she and her son will soon be left homeless, after the dilapidated house they were given permission to occupy is about to be demolished.

Sumintra Sookraj said the owners of the house, who currently reside abroad, sent a message to her indicating their intention to have the house torn down so a new structure could be constructed.

“We have nowhere to go, we’re both unemployed and we have no money or means of acquiring accommodation,” said Sookraj.

She said her son would usually make a few dollars cleaning people’s yards or sometimes doing construction jobs around the neighbourhood but that has dried up since the pandemic.

Sookraj said the house at St Croix Road has no electricity, no stove, no food, its roof is leaking, and it is literally falling apart but it represents home to her.

“I applied for a house about 13 years ago and nothing doing. They (Housing Development Corporation) just gave me a card with a registration number, and that’s about it. I also applied for land under the Land for the Landless programme and even that didn’t work out.

“I am fed up. I don’t know where to go again, who to turn to or what to do. I’m just fed up and frustrated. Right now we have nowhere to go and the owner is coming to break down the house.”

She said she still grieving over the loss of one of her sons.

“I lost one of my sons and up to now we can’t find him. They kidnapped him and up to today he has not been found.

“I have no help and it’s hard for me and my son, it’s really hard,” Sookraj said.

When contacted yesterday, Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath said they will have to seek the intervention of social services.

“We will have to ask the Ministry of Social Development to get involved. Usually what they would do is that they will meet with the persons in need of assistance and if they fit the criteria, what Social Development would do is get them an apartment and assist them with rent for three months until they can get on their feet,” said the MP.

Padarath said his office will personally reach out to Sookraj.

Anyone interested in assisting Sookraj can contact her at 304-6970.

Covid claims 8 more lives

Eight more people have died of the Covid-19 virus.

They have taken T&T’s death toll to 990.

The Ministry of Health reported the new deaths in its daily update yesterday.

The ministry said the deceased patients were:

• Three elderly men with co-morbidities

ADIOS AMIGOS

Almost 700 Venezuelans voluntarily left Trinidad and Tobago early yesterday on a repatriation trip from the Port of Port of Spain.

The trip was organised by the Venezuelan Embassy in Port of Spain for citizens of that country who wanted to return home.

The Venezuelan nationals assembled outside the Cruise Ship Complex from as early as 6 a.m.

PM: Passengers not co-operating with rules

Yesterday’s long-­awaited reopening of the country’s borders saw the first international flight arriving at Piarco International Airport from Guyana.

The flight, carrying 22 passengers, was the first regular commercial flight to enter Trinidad and Tobago since the closure of the country’s borders in March 2020.

PM: Vaccines still voluntary, for now

Taking the Covid-19 vaccine will remain a voluntary process, for now.

But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not ruling out making the vaccine mandatory in the future if the Covid-19 situation worsens.

Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Rowley said he is not a dictator and Government is not considering bringing legislation to make vaccination mandatory at this time.

