A Princes Town woman is living with the fear that she and her son will soon be left homeless, after the dilapidated house they were given permission to occupy is about to be demolished.
Sumintra Sookraj said the owners of the house, who currently reside abroad, sent a message to her indicating their intention to have the house torn down so a new structure could be constructed.
“We have nowhere to go, we’re both unemployed and we have no money or means of acquiring accommodation,” said Sookraj.
She said her son would usually make a few dollars cleaning people’s yards or sometimes doing construction jobs around the neighbourhood but that has dried up since the pandemic.
Sookraj said the house at St Croix Road has no electricity, no stove, no food, its roof is leaking, and it is literally falling apart but it represents home to her.
“I applied for a house about 13 years ago and nothing doing. They (Housing Development Corporation) just gave me a card with a registration number, and that’s about it. I also applied for land under the Land for the Landless programme and even that didn’t work out.
“I am fed up. I don’t know where to go again, who to turn to or what to do. I’m just fed up and frustrated. Right now we have nowhere to go and the owner is coming to break down the house.”
She said she still grieving over the loss of one of her sons.
“I lost one of my sons and up to now we can’t find him. They kidnapped him and up to today he has not been found.
“I have no help and it’s hard for me and my son, it’s really hard,” Sookraj said.
When contacted yesterday, Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath said they will have to seek the intervention of social services.
“We will have to ask the Ministry of Social Development to get involved. Usually what they would do is that they will meet with the persons in need of assistance and if they fit the criteria, what Social Development would do is get them an apartment and assist them with rent for three months until they can get on their feet,” said the MP.
Padarath said his office will personally reach out to Sookraj.
Anyone interested in assisting Sookraj can contact her at 304-6970.