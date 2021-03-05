A true cornerstone of Caribbean music.

That’s how veteran music producer Carl “­Beaver” Henderson says he will forever remember reggae legend Bunny Wailer.

Wailer, born Neville O’Riley-Livingston, was the sole survivor of the of the legendary Bob Marley and the Wailers group which also included Peter Tosh. The three-time Grammy award winner died at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday. He was 73 years old.