Despers to play for the Cathedral today

“Another wonderful Desperadoes Christmas concert.”
That’s the Yuletide cheer patrons can expect from tonight’s Pan for the Cathedral: Desperadoes In Concert showcase at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, says Anglican Diocese chairman Selby Browne.
“This evening we will enjoy the high standard of another wonderful Desperadoes Christmas concert performance of which we have come to know over decades. There would be a singalong tribute to Mr. Aldwyn Roberts, The Lord Kitchener. And most certainly, what would an evening with the Desperadoes be without the performance of (Austin “Superblue” Lyons’) “Rebecca” the calypso classic arranged by Mr Clive Bradley,” Browne told the Express during an online exchange yesterday.
Browne, head of the Holy Trinity Cathedral’s restoration fundraising committee, says all funds raised tonight will go towards the $70 million needed to return the 19th century gothic revival structure to its former glory after suffering earthquake damage on August 21, 2018.
Three per cent of that 70 million, a figure established by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT), has been amassed following the staging of the Jazz for the Cathedral, featuring acclaimed trumpeter Etienne Charles, at the same venue on September 16, Browne said.
The Cathedral, the Anglican Church seat of Bishop Claude Berkley, remains closed to the public following a magnitude-6.9 quake on August 21, 2018. Consecrated on May 25, 1823 the Cathedral will celebrate its 200th anniversary next year. The historic building previously survived earthquakes in 1825 and 1918.
“My fundraising committee is proceeding with our work plan, with the first initiative, the rollout of the second of our national concerts being held today. This has resulted in the fund standing at around three per cent of the total budget of $70 million. The first priority of work being undertaken is to shore up the structure to facilitate an early return to active use of the Holy Trinity Cathedral,” Browne revealed.
A long-standing connection
The Holy Trinity Cathedral and Desperadoes share a long-standing connection, Browne revealed. In fact, the very limestone used to build the Cathedral 200 years ago originates from the same place in Laventille where the first Desperadoes pannist played the national instrument, Browne said.
“Desperadoes, the greatest steel orchestra in the world originated from the hills of Laventille, where the blue limestone from the Laventille Quarry was used to build the Cathedral by the people of Laventille, some 200 ago.
“Facts are, the people of Laventille and the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra in particular have a home at the Holy Trinity Cathedral where the beautiful sound of our national instrument today should have had pride and place,” he said.
Browne likened the rough start of the steelpan birthed in the ghetto and stained with the “badjohn” stigma to the difficult and testing path Jesus Christ had to walk to heavenly glory.
The Cathedral currently has an in-house orchestra headed by Dr Phaedra Pierre, he added.
“We know the history of the origin of steel orchestras and it’s ironic that the birth of Jesus in a manger suffered a similar denial of acceptance from folks two thousand years ago. The more things change the more they remain the same.
“Today, the Holy Trinity Cathedral has its steel orchestra under the tutelage of Dr Pierre and the services provided from the Cathedral are national in scope, in education, spirituality, culture, technological and socioeconomic needs, and ministry which we pray to have continued for the next two centuries,” he winked.
The Cathedral next takes its fundraising efforts abroad with concerts planned in the US, Canada, the UK and across Europe, Browne revealed.
“The next phase of my committee’s work plan, starting second quarter 2023, is having fundraising concerts hosted in major cities throughout the US, Canada, the UK, Europe and globally.
“We expect work on the Cathedral restoration to be ongoing to return this majestic landmark to its grandeur as our historical jewel and the prestigious edifice of the Mother Church of the Anglican Diocese in Trinidad and Tobago,” Browne concluded.