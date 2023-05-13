Prolific Trinidadian author Samuel Selvon’s life will be celebrated in theatre this month, with the production of his 1952 novel A Brighter Sun, marking 100 years since the now-deceased San Fernando icon was born.
The Iere Theatre Productions, in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts plans to bring to life Selvon’s first published novel, the coming-of-age tale of 16-year-old Tiger and Urmilla set in a post-World War II Trinidad, at the Naparima Bowl from this Thursday.
The production is one of three commemorations of Selvon’s legacy that will be carried out this month, including a service at the author’s graveside at the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus, and a Gala Awards dinner at the Naparima Auditorium on Saturday evening.
Selvon, who attended the Naparima College in San Fernando published nine novels and a short story collection in his lifetime, receiving the Chaconia Medal Gold for Literature in 1994 and a Nalis Lifetime Achievement Literary Award in 2012 posthumously.
Director Victor Edwards told the Kitcharee on Tuesday that the events were meant to honour Selvon’s international reputation as, “...a San Fernandian who made it big on the international stage,” and the novel’s local cultural and historical significance, which he says still rings true today.
“Since the 1950s, Selvon has offered us an opportunity to build a nation. He removed Urmilla and Tiger (characters in A Brighter Sun) from Chaguanas which is an East Indian stronghold in the sugar belt and moved Rita and Joe from George Street and put them in Barataria where the Americans were building the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.”
“He put these people to live side by side next to each other to work out their differences and create a nation where we could live together and work on national issues. He was saying this before we had independence, national parties, colours that divided the nation. He was really offering us the brighter sun and I think that is relevant today,” he said.
Four school shows and three general audience shows will be held between Thursday and next week Sunday and will include the likes of seasoned actors Hubert Ramlal, David Sammy and Curtis Gross.
Throughout these shows, Edwards says stories of the country’s forefathers coupled with issues of migration, international tensions and high food prices—which he said were to some extent parallel in current culture—would be explored.
He said that the production company hoped to present these themes to all citizens and to the youth, who could stand to benefit from the arts.
“What it does is expose our lived experiences, the circumstances our ancestors lived through to bring us where we are, the war, ration cards, the coming of the Americans, prostitution... those are episodes our ancestors had to live through and drive. Young people need to understand what the social reality of the time was that brought us to this point and writers and calypsonians encourage us to adopt some social responsibility where art is supposed to influence life and when you listen or read to what they have to say some kind of catharsis occurs in you,” he said.
He added, “All our (Iere Theatre Productions) work is based on our history, tradition and culture and supporting our icons and trying to get the information out. We are bombarded by many things coming from outside, but we have writers, calypsonians and we listen to them but when they are telling us of serious issues in the country, we tend to neglect them.”
The Gala being held in Selvon’s honour on Saturday, Edwards says, will also celebrate local icons who had come out of the Naparima College experience, including Errol Seetahal, Ralph Maraj, Horace James, Tony Hall, Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall, Davindra Dookie and Dennis Noel.
Organised by the Naparima College Alumni, Friends of Mr Biswas, The Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce and the Production company, Edwards said it will feature readings and a keynote speech from Prof Ken Ramchan. He also promised, “something special”, which he could not disclose.
“Excess funds from the event which bears a cost of $300 will be given to theatre students at Naparima College who excel,” he said.
School shows of A Brighter Sun will be held on Thursday and Friday. All school showings have, however, been sold out at this time. Edwards says the production will return at the Southern Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA) in September.
General audience showings will be held from Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. at a cost of $150 per ticket. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Naparima Bowl Box Office, outlets of the Nigel Khan Booksellers, Bhagan’s drugs, RIK Bookstore, Browwwsers in San Fernando and the Iere Theatre Administration in Princes Town.