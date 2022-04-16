110 years later, the Titanic Still Fascinates

AMONG David Montgomery’s collection of maps and documents on the history of T&T is a dossier about an inch thick on the Titanic. On the front cover is a picture of the ship in all its splendour just days before the unthinkable happened. And at the back is a haunting photo of a few of the survivors huddled in a lifeboat - the women still dressed in their hats and evening wear, their faces reflecting the horror of what they had witnessed hours earlier.
The dossier which was produced by the Public Record Office in the UK contains copies of some of the reports and records as it relates to the Titanic. The contents are so extraordinary - especially for those with more than a fleeting interest in the Titanic, it’s as if attached to each page are invisible tendrils that pull the reader back in time 110 years ago when the North Atlantic became the scene of the world’s worst maritime disaster.
Montgomery retrieved the folder ahead of this week’s anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. On April 14, 1012, the Titanic was on its maiden voyage from Southampton UK to New York when it struck an iceberg and sank into the frigid waters of the Atlantic ocean. Even as the news sputtered and trickled out into the outside world, fake news circulated, there were some newspapers that reported that there was no loss of life. Then came the crushing reality - the disaster claimed the majority of lives onboard, around 1,500 people died.
In the decades that followed, the Titanic was immortalised and interest in the ill-fated ship only increased. Montgomery was a child when he first heard the word ‘Titanic’. His teacher, Miss Potter kept a book on general knowledge on her desk and among its pages was the story of the tragedy at sea. It was no surprise when years later the dossier “Titanic April 14-15th: The Official Story” came to be among his many possessions. Tucked neatly in the precious folder is a copy of the ominous telegram sent at 11.45 p.m on April 14 to the SS Birma by the Titanic as she sank.
It reads: “SOS. We have struck iceberg sinking fast come to our assistance.”
Included in the dossier is also correspondence from the White Star Line confirming the loss of the Titanic and Alfred Omont’s account of his escape from the ship which he gave to the British Commission of Enquiry in 1912. There is also a grainy black-and-white photograph of a survivor still wearing her life vest climbing aboard the SS Carpathia which responded to distress calls. “The Titanic is legendary,” says Montgomery, who knows the contents of the folder like the back of his hand. “It was designed to be unsinkable and yet it sank in under three hours.”
Since 1912 there have been several other maritime disasters but none have intrigued the world as much as the Titanic. What is it about this story that still fascinates people 110 years later?
Put simply, the Titanic had all the elements of an epic drama. It was the largest and most luxurious ship of its time which some said not even God could sink. There were serious divisions among classes on board, notes Montgomery; the world’s wealthiest people at the time - John Jacob Astor and Benjamin Guggenheim occupied opulent first class suites. In the decks below were second class passengers, those in third class occupied steerage. Among them were emigrants, miners, farmers, tool makers who along with their families were leaving Europe in search of a better life abroad. Sixty-two per cent of the third class passengers drowned. In the days following the disaster, the union which represented the crew members of the Titanic protested against the “vicious class antagonism shown in the practical forbidding of the saving of lives of the third class passengers”.
Unbeknownst to those on board, the minute the Titanic set off on its maiden voyage, it was on a collision course with history. Its captain EJ Smith was under pressure to set records and arrive in New York earlier than scheduled, corners were cut; there was a hasty inspection of the vessel during her trials and the ship along with its life saving equipment was cleared although it lacked enough lifeboats to accommodate all passengers in the event of a disaster.
The Titanic was travelling at a high speed in spite of warnings of icebergs. The lookouts stationed in the crows nest did not have binoculars and only saw the iceberg when it was already too late.
Heroes and cowards emerged on the night the Titanic was swallowed by the Atlantic. Managing director of the White Star Line Bruce Ismay abandoned ship even though many perished, he went down in history as one of the world’s greatest cowards.
The Titanic isn’t just history, says Montgomery, the power of arrogance, greed, economic and social divisions and the illusion of invincibility that cemented its fate exist on a far greater scale today. Perhaps the part of Titanic’s story that amazes Montgomery the most is the fact that as the last lifeboat was lowered into the dark cold Atlantic, leaving the rest stranded, nothing could save the rich and poor from certain death. Guggenheim and Astor who hours earlier had dined on foie gras, peaches in chartreuse jelly and Waldorf pudding in their fine suits, both drowned.
“On that night, everyone was brought to the same level,” says Montgomery. “It didn’t matter if you were captain, cook, in first class or steerage - you knew you were going to die.”