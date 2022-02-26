12-year-old chutney star wins ‘Rajkumar’title

MEET 12-year-old Aditya Seepersad, the young singing sensation and winner of the first ever Chutneymusic.com CRC Rajkumar 2022 title. The title of the competition could not have been more appropriate; “Rajkumar” means “prince’”in Hindi.
“I am overwhelmed by the win,” said Aditya whose submission “Mor Man Laga” took top prize over the weekend.
The Rajkumar title is part of the youth development programme of the popular website www.chutneymusic.com which was founded by Jason “DJ Floops” Sookram in 2018 to promote the East Indian culture and chutney music genre. Sookram laments the current stigma that is attached to chutney music. By working with young ones, Sookram hopes to change the dynamics as it concerns the topics that are usually sung in chutney.
“Aditya is a good singer whom we hope to groom from small to improve the quality of chutney music,”said Sookram.
Aditya may be only 12 but he already has a growing repertoire of music and has had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest artists and producers on the music scene in T&T. Besides his love for cricket, football and video games, Aditya has a passion for music and loves playing the tassa and trap set. He began singing at the age of nine when he was asked to perform for his primary school’s calypso competition back in 2018. Aditya was timid at first but he overcame his jitters and sang ‘Education is the Key’ which was written by Nermal “Massive” Gosine.
The following year, he took to the stage again with a song written by his dad Narine Seepersad and Kenneth Salik called “Plain talk” which blew away the competition and took first place. He then recorded his first Bollywood cover of the song “Mere Rashke Qamar;, by that time he was a student at the Kevin Ji School of Music where he was learning to play the tabla. Although he had no vocal training whatsoever, he liked to see other kids dancing and singing to his music.
In 2020 he entered his school’s calypso competition with the song “Trini Drumline”. He came out on top and won best overall performance. Although Aditya was eager to perform, he had to take a break in 2021 to concentrate on his SEA exams. He was then asked to join Anthony Batson and a few talented kids for a Divali project that year and went on to do vocal training with Ramkissoon Ramdath, one of the best vocal teachers in Trinidad. For Divali last year, he sang a bhajan “Mero Man Raam”.
One of his biggest dreams came true when he recorded his first ever soca parang “Ah Going Dey” last year. The song was written by Ricardo Melville aka Daddy Chinee. Aditya recorded the song at Maha Studio which is where all the major performing artists in the country- the likes of Bunji Garlin, Machel Montano, Ravi B, KI and others have recorded. Aditya and his nine-year-old brother Arvin later made the front page of a daily newspaper when Seepersad performed for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Aditya is no stranger to Chutneymusic.com and decided to compete for the Rajkumar title. He sang the traditional chutney song “Mor Man Laga” which was given to him by Sunil Ramsunar which earned him the top prize.
The Form One pupil at Preysal High School wants to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Deodath Colai and become a pilot one day. In the meantime he is soaking up every bit of experience and knowledge about the music industry he can get his hands on. He has a management team MuzicMekanic Entertainment and is being guided by musical director, singer and radio announcer Rishi Ram. Aditya, whose role models are his dad and Raymond Ramnarine, already has some projects in the pipeline this year, most of his new music which will be released this year is original. His family plays a big role in the young star’s budding music career; his brother Arvin makes sure he practises his songs and learns all his lines.
“We are super proud of Aditya on this achievement in winning this competition. Aditya is a very hard working child, he loves music and loves entertaining people,” said his father who worked as a monitor engineer for several bands. “We will always support our kids in their interests and teach them the value of doing such.”
At the moment Aditya is working with his management team to encourage other passionate kids like him and help them get the necessary training and equipment to enhance their musical skills. His dream is simple: remain humble, make people happy with his music and represent T&T.