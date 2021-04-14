2 kindred spirits

ON his second trip to Trinidad, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited the Asa Wright Nature Centre where he met royalty of another sort—the “King of the Swamp” Winston Nanan. Their backgrounds could not have been more different. As a member of the British royal family, Philip’s life was one of privilege, Nanan, on the other hand, lived a humble life and was of modest means.
But on the day they met—November 1, 1985, Prince Philip saw in Nanan a kindred spirit. Both were conservationists and vocal defenders of the environment at a time when it was not considered fashionable. When he visited T&T in the mid-80s, Prince Philip was the president of the World Wildlife Fund and Nanan was widely known and respected for the decades he spent campaigning and working to protect the Scarlet Ibis and the Caroni Swamp.
“Prince Philip was quite interested in learning about the Caroni swamp and its wildlife including of course our national bird—the Scarlet Ibis,” says Nanan’s daughter Lisa.
A picture was taken immortalising the moment Nanan enthralled Prince Philip with his stories about the swamp. Nanan (L) was around 13 when her father had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the Duke of Edinburgh. She remembers waiting excitedly for her father to return home to tell them of his encounter.
“Of course, I was excited, not everyone can say that their dad had the chance to meet royalty,” she says.
Later that evening and with a smile on his face, Nanan recounted the experience for his family; the Prince was down-to-earth and genuinely interested in listening to what he had to say. He wanted to know about Nanan’s conservation efforts and was interested in the history of Nanan’s tours which stretches all the way back to the 1930s.
In those pre-war days, the Caroni Swamp was a paradise where flora and fauna blossomed and thrived, however the peace that existed in the swamp was as fragile as a porcelain vase. The entire swamp was a favourite stomping ground for Simon Oudit Nanan, the son of an indentured family who made extra money by hunting in the swamp (back then it was legal). But when he realised that the Scarlet Ibis was under relentless attack, he made the decision to take a stand. In 1948, the father of 12 took along his son Winston as they delivered a petition which included 200 signatures to the Conservator of Forests. The result was that certain parts of the swamp were declared a sanctuary and the Ibis gained some protection.
When Nanan (S) became a game warden, he was known as the “protector of the swamp”, a title he did not take lightly. He fearlessly chased poachers out of the swamp, a bold, courageous move that earned him enemies. Like Prince Philip, Nanan (W) had no other choice than to grow up quickly. By the age of 11 he was taken out of school to help build the family’s tour guiding business which was picking up steam. He learned from his father and began to share his enthusiasm for conservation work.
“My dad grew up in the swamp, he knew all the waterways and the species like the back of his hand. He had extensive knowledge and could have traversed the swamp with his eyes closed,” recalls Nanan (L).
Saving the mangroves, swamp, the Ibis
By the 1960s, poaching had returned to the swamp in a big way, both father and son along with others lobbied for the Scarlet Ibis to be designated the national bird—their efforts paid off and the Scarlet Ibis was given total protection under the law. Nanan (S) fought to preserve the swamp even though doing so brought with it resistance. One day after his boat was destroyed and he was severely beaten, he returned home where he passed away. Nanan (W) took up the mantle and followed in his father’s footsteps. It was not long before the strength of his willpower was put to the test.
When there was an effort to cut down the mangroves for its bark, Nanan, who knew how vitally important the mangroves are to the swamp and its ecosystem, began campaigning for an end to the destruction of the mangroves—his lobbying was successful.
One of the biggest uphill battles he encountered was in 1973 when an oil company built an LPG cooking gas bottling plant on the highway at the entrance of what is now the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. But that wasn’t the worst of it. The company also commissioned a barge to transport the bulk gas by sea and up through the Blue River.
Peter O’Connor, who was among those who joined Nanan in his fight, wrote in his column in May 2015 that the company began to widen the channel of the Blue River and signalled their intention to dredge the river to make it possible for the barge called The Pelican to traverse the river. Nanan knew that if their plans were successful, it would lead to an ecological disaster and the death of the swamp.
“My father wrote to the Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams who I believe was upset with him. Other conservation groups joined my dad in the fight,” says Nanan (L).
Williams commissioned a report on the issue of The Pelican barge which determined that the Caroni Swamp was a wetland of major importance and recommended that the plant be removed, and it was.
“If it wasn’t for my dad’s vision and determination, the swamp and its ecology would have been destroyed and it would have inevitably turned into a wasteland,” says Nanan (L).
The work continues
The tour guiding business, which his father had started, attracted people from all over the world and became synonymous with the Scarlet Ibis and conservation. Besides his work as a conservationist, Nanan was also an ornithologist, photographer and one of the leading authorities on wetlands. One visitor told Nanan (L) that it was a National Geographic article featuring her father all the way back in the 50s that made him travel to Trinidad to see the Scarlet Ibis. Nanan’s impact was so undeniable that in 2012 he was awarded the Humming Bird Silver Medal.
The “King of the Swamp”, as he was known, died on April 22, 2015. It has not escaped his family’s notice that he passed away on Earth Day—a day the world celebrates and supports the protection and conservation of the environment.
Perhaps one of the greatest legacies which men like Nanan and Prince Philip have passed on to the next generation is their deep awareness of pressing environmental issues and their conservation work. Prince Charles and his son Prince William have taken up environmental causes. In fact, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla paid a visit to Asa Wright Nature Centre in 2017 where he would have undoubtedly noticed a black and white portrait of his father in full regalia hanging on one of the walls at the nature centre.
And Nanan’s children have followed the examples of their father and grandfather and have become the guardians of the swamp which they take very seriously—in 2016 they drew attention to the poaching of migrating pink flamingos. The Nanan family through their tour-guiding business transformed the swamp into a tourist attraction for locals and foreigners alike. Over the years they have worked with the EMA and the Forestry Division to protect the sanctuary and the entire swamp,
Prince Philip never saw the Caroni Swamp with his own eyes but one can imagine how Nanan conveyed the beauty and splendour of the swamp in his words and expressions.
“My grandfather and father protected and preserved the swamp and we see the importance of carrying on their legacy by protecting the swamp, raising awareness and educating people about its importance,” says Nanan (L).