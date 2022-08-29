2 T&T nationals chosen for UK scholarships

The award entitles scholars to one year of postgraduate study at a university of their choice.
Burnett and Hamlet were selected from a highly competitive process to study in the UK. They will join a cohort of over 1,000 youth from over 100 countries. More than 50,000 applications were received, and applicants were interviewed online and at high commissions and embassies worldwide.
British High Commissioner HE Harriet Cross said: “Congratulations to Ashlee and Joshua on this incredible achievement. I am very proud of them. They have both displayed the commitment to be future leaders in their respective fields and the ambition to drive positive change in their country.
“I wish them well on their journey and have no doubt they will each contribute significantly to the future of Trinidad and Tobago on their return.
“The Chevening programme is a unique opportunity for students to develop professionally, personally and academically while exploring the UK’s diverse cultural landscape, awe-inspiring scenery and vibrant history, all the time making lasting relationships with people from around the world.”
Preparations are being made for the scholars to depart for the opening of their September semester.
About the scholars
Ashlee Burnett—
Ashlee Burnett is a writer and educator, and the founder of Feminitt Caribbean and a 2020 Women Deliver Young Leader. With a BA in English language and literature, Ashlee is re-imagining the world through a feminist lens using critical pedagogy and gender-transformative education.
She is a member of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Network and an adviser to the Global Advisory Committee for the Caribbean region at FRIDA, The Young Feminist Fund. She is the co-coordinator of Transform Education hosted by the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative.
She will study for an MSc in education (policy and international development) at University of Bristol.
Joshua Hamlet—
Joshua Hamlet, 34, is a practising attorney-at-law called to the Trinidad and Tobago Bar. His legal practice includes matters in arbitration, commercial litigation, insolvency and liquidation, public law, corporate governance, employment law and trust law.
At present, he serves as a branch committee member of the Chartered Institute for Arbitrators Caribbean Branch. He has served on the board of non-profit organisations and worked in at-risk communities in areas of human capacity development, entrepreneurship and youth activism through performance art.
Apart from his legal training, he holds inter-disciplinary qualifications in psychology and international relations.
His legal training focused on commercial dispute resolution, particularly involving cross-border disputes and community law within the Caribbean.
He advocates for the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as arbitrations, as a tool for increasing the Caribbean’s attractiveness to foreign investments and trade.
His goals include increasing the pool of Caribbean-trained professionals capable of dealing with complex commercial disputes, and improving the region’s institutional capacity and reputation as a competent and cost-effective venue for arbitration.
He will study for an LLM in comparative and international dispute resolution at Queen Mary University of London.
Background
Chevening is the UK government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders.
Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of award—Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships, the recipients of which are personally selected by British embassies and high commissions throughout the world.
Chevening offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers and decision makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture and build lasting positive relationships with the UK. Since 1983, over 50,000 professionals have studied in the UK through Chevening.