As “the ultimate insider”, Lady Montano reveals the making of soca music’s foremost ambassador in her debut book set for release in June 2022.

The forthcoming publication of the aptly titled King of Soca biography is at once the latest in a list of firsts for soca’s top brass, Machel Montano, on his 40th anniversary in the music industry, and the jewel in the crown of achievements for its author, businesswoman and king maker, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano.