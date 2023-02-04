3 Canal steps ‘Outta the Darkness’ into the light

Out of the darkness must come beauty, joy and light.
That hopeful premise is the ideology that informs the theme of rapso trio 3Canal’s much anticipated Carnival 2023 show “Outta the Darkness”.
The veteran Woodbrook-based spoken word collective, known for their highly theatrical executions and thoughtful concepts, are set to present their first full production since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, on February 13, at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, off Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain.
“We living in a santimanitay (sans humanite) time,” group leader Wendell Manwarren started, in his trademark parable speak, when he sat with the Kitcharee at their Black Box base, last Tuesday, on Murray Street, in Woodbrook.
“Sanitmanity” is the title of one of 3Canal’s most potent 2023 releases. The song, which features trumpeter Etienne Charles, reflects the “ketch a life” most locals currently face due to job losses and a declining economy, Manwarren explained.
“Santimanitay is an expression that comes from our kaiso lexicon meaning without pity, without mercy. As you know the old calypsonians used to use kaiso war to let yuh know ah come to mash yuh up,” Manwarren continued through a grimace.
“It’s something that struck me, looking at the scene and listening to the responses from all quarters (of society). Everybody ketchin dey a... I had to put it in song:
At the end of the day dem fat cats living large
and everybody jus’ ketchin’ dey a...
“And then (3Canal group member) Stanton (Kewley) come and say:
So much friends and family lost
In de recent Covid wars
And the prices of food stop soar
Hungry people galore
“The whole idea of we coming out of the darkness is these energies around us still, we can’t get away from it. That feeling of people suffering, not being able to face the grocery store, that’s real. You have those stories on one hand and then you have the stories of $2,000 fete selling off,” he added through a wry smile.
Another of 3Canal’s new releases, “Blessings” explores this “flip side” as Manwarren went on to call it.
“Yes, everything dread, dark and horrible on de one hand, but this place have a light, an energy, a vibe, a beauty that we can’ t deny. So let us not get too caught up in de darkness, but take time to not just count the blessings but to do something with them,” he explained.
Fresh fire coming full circle
Thoughtful analysis of a post-pandemic local landscape has inspired the awakening of a “fresh fire” in the 3Canal camp, Manwarren said. That new consciousness has pushed him, Kewley and Roger Roberts to collaborate “like never before” with other like-minded creatives.
Of the eight new tracks 3Canal has out, six feature other artistes, including: “Santimanitay” with Charles, “Kings of the Jouvert” with Dev (Devon Harris), “Clear D Way” with Black Starr (Arnold Noel) and Play Apollo, “Warzone” with pannist Joshua Regrello and “Look We” with The Brothers (Mogabi and Shermake Thomas).
“Is a fresh energy. Fresh fire we calling it. And its really inspired by the level of collaborations we’ve done so far. Out of eight songs recorded, we have six collaborations which is unprecedented for us and it was not orchestrated. It was all very refreshing, and it was a joy to work with all the artistes,” Manwarren said.
3Canal are no strangers to working with and giving new forms of expression a platform. The now popular Trinibad sound, was first heard in the Black Box, Manwarren noted.
“I always tell people I see the birth of Trinibad right here. It had a time they did these shows and I saw people like (Prince) Swanny (Taryl Swan) and ah other couple youths like Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis) get their start right here,” he recalled, pointing towards the venue’s famous backyard stage.
Manwarren believes Trinibad is the most potent expression of the youth and to continue to ignore it in mainstream circles will prove detrimental to society at large.
“Trinibad is an evolution of expression for better or worse. The vibe is there, the energy is there. The youths have found an outlet and are giving voice to their reality. It may not be a reality that we prepared to embrace and take on, but if we ignore it, it will be to our peril,” he warned.
Acknowledging the expression of youth, however, doesn’t require a mandatory endorsement of their messaging, he argued.
“I doh have to like it, because a lot of what they espouse I don’t find very positive. But I also cannot deny it, deny their right to express their reality. And I believe as they grow, that expression will grow. As we’ve seen with acts like Swanny and (Trinidad) Killa (Kern Joseph),” he added.
Before disregarding the music, Manwarren challenges society to take the time to listen. He said he was pleased to discover the quality of music left behind by the late Trinibad acts K-Lion (Kwinton Thomas) and Rebel Sixx (Kyle George). K-Lion died in June, 2020, following an apparent seizure after a football game in Miami, Florida, in the US. Rebel Sixx was murdered a month later when gunmen stormed his Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, home.
“When I did a deep dive into Trinibad and listen to someone like my boy K-Lion, I see he was a proper artiste. His whole idea of Belmont is love as a Belmont boy and as a CIC man as well, I could identify with that. Pitty he died so young.
“Then you have (Rebel Sixx’s) ‘NoTrust No Love’. I think is one of the most serious pieces of commentary to emerge in this time. That whole idea that these youths watching this space and saying it have no trust, so I can’t love nobody in this space. If we don’t listen to them, it will be at our peril. And we seeing the reality now, every day is three and four bodies, young boys. We can’t pretend everything nicey-nicey,” Manwarren lamented.
Carnival must return to a truly all-inclusive festival, open to all forms of expression, from all sectors of society, Manwarren said.
“For better or worse, Carnival has always been a release valve for the society. But I think in the last 15 or so years it has been a release for a certain sector of the society more so than the whole. Back to the Trinibad zesser expression, I find that community that gave us the original Carnival expression, what I call outta yard, from which came the mas, kaiso and pan. I don’t know if we still getting that level of output from that sector of society in a natural way.
“We have to change that to really start to come out the darkness,” Manwarren concluded.