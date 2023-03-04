30 poets advance to Slam semis

Vilma Seusankar

Vilma Seusankar auditions for the First Citizens National Poetry Slam on February 26 at The Writers Centre.

The 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam has moved into the semi-final round, with 30 poets making the cut. The 3-day hybrid auditions showcased performers of all ages, including veterans, past winners, and newcomers, and was streamed live on the National Poetry Slam’s Facebook page and the Bocas Lit Fest’s YouTube channel.

Seventy-two hopefuls auditioned in person and via Zoom before a judging panel including David Roberts, Nehilet Blackman, Jayron “DJ Rawkus” Remy, Lawrence Arjoon, and head judge Elisha Efua Bartels.

The semi-finals will be split into two rounds, scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 at the Little Carib Theatre. Tickets, priced at $100, will soon be available for purchase at selected venues and online at https://www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam/.

The Wild Cards element, a crowd favourite, is being reintroduced, allowing four poets whose scores fell slightly short of qualifying to compete in pairs, on each semi-final day, for the chance to join the Slam finalists.

The poets now in contention will vie for a chance to perform at the finals on Sunday 30 April, as the First Citizens National Poetry Slam returns this year to its traditional place as the popular concluding event of the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

The largest annual literary event in the Anglophone Caribbean, the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest will run from 28 to 30 April, with a diverse programme of readings, performances, discussions, workshops, and more.

“I love that the hybrid format exists,” said Bartels, “because it opens up more access to competitors and audiences.” The audition performances featured a diverse range of thought-provoking topics, including migrant exploitation, crime, and comedic stories of struggles with dieting. Bartels also commented on the quality of audition pieces witnessed by the panel. “We saw a wide range of performances that varied in content, tone, style, and delivery, which shows great promise for the elevated standard of poems for the upcoming semifinals.”

For First Citizens National Poetry Slam updates, follow @nationalpoetryslamtt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Semifinalists

1. Abdul Majeed Abdal

2. Karim Marcus Millette

3. Akile Wallace

4. Maria Mc Donald

5. Amy Yeates

6. Michael Logie

7. Chaquille Charles

8. Mishael Henry

9. Deneka Thomas

10. Phillip Storm

11. Derron Sandy

12. Ray Clarke

13. Dominique Friday

14. Renaldo Briggs

15. Fedon Honore

16. Renessa John

17. Geron Ruiz

18. Ronaldo Mohammed

19. Isaiah John

20. Seth Sylvester

21. Javaughn Forde

22. Shakir Gray

23. Joel Phillip

24. Soleil La Barrie

25. Keeron Isaac

26. Stephanie Smith

27. Kyle Hernandez

28. Terriq Betaudier

29. Marcus Hazel

30. Terryl Betaudier

Wild Cards

Alexandria Douglas

Cheyenne Caliste

Jabari Collins

Sade Hinkson

