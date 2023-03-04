30 poets advance to Slam semis

The 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam has moved into the semi-final round, with 30 poets making the cut. The 3-day hybrid auditions showcased performers of all ages, including veterans, past winners, and newcomers, and was streamed live on the National Poetry Slam’s Facebook page and the Bocas Lit Fest’s YouTube channel.
Seventy-two hopefuls auditioned in person and via Zoom before a judging panel including David Roberts, Nehilet Blackman, Jayron “DJ Rawkus” Remy, Lawrence Arjoon, and head judge Elisha Efua Bartels.
The semi-finals will be split into two rounds, scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 at the Little Carib Theatre. Tickets, priced at $100, will soon be available for purchase at selected venues and online at https://www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam/.
The Wild Cards element, a crowd favourite, is being reintroduced, allowing four poets whose scores fell slightly short of qualifying to compete in pairs, on each semi-final day, for the chance to join the Slam finalists.
The poets now in contention will vie for a chance to perform at the finals on Sunday 30 April, as the First Citizens National Poetry Slam returns this year to its traditional place as the popular concluding event of the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
The largest annual literary event in the Anglophone Caribbean, the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest will run from 28 to 30 April, with a diverse programme of readings, performances, discussions, workshops, and more.
“I love that the hybrid format exists,” said Bartels, “because it opens up more access to competitors and audiences.” The audition performances featured a diverse range of thought-provoking topics, including migrant exploitation, crime, and comedic stories of struggles with dieting. Bartels also commented on the quality of audition pieces witnessed by the panel. “We saw a wide range of performances that varied in content, tone, style, and delivery, which shows great promise for the elevated standard of poems for the upcoming semifinals.”
Semifinalists
1. Abdul Majeed Abdal
2. Karim Marcus Millette
3. Akile Wallace
4. Maria Mc Donald
5. Amy Yeates
6. Michael Logie
7. Chaquille Charles
8. Mishael Henry
9. Deneka Thomas
10. Phillip Storm
11. Derron Sandy
12. Ray Clarke
13. Dominique Friday
14. Renaldo Briggs
15. Fedon Honore
16. Renessa John
17. Geron Ruiz
18. Ronaldo Mohammed
19. Isaiah John
20. Seth Sylvester
21. Javaughn Forde
22. Shakir Gray
23. Joel Phillip
24. Soleil La Barrie
25. Keeron Isaac
26. Stephanie Smith
27. Kyle Hernandez
28. Terriq Betaudier
29. Marcus Hazel
30. Terryl Betaudier
Wild Cards
Alexandria Douglas
Cheyenne Caliste
Jabari Collins
Sade Hinkson