3Canal 25 years of championing de power of de word

Twenty-five years ago four fellas with a Jouvert band were invited to record a song at Rituals Music.
The boys were no strangers to the bright lights of centre stage, having previously worked in theatre and had some experience in studio recording backing vocals for the late rapso icon Brother Resistance (Lutalo Massimba).
Walking into the now defunct Rituals with producer Graham Wilson and label founders Jean Michel Gibert, Rosemary Hezekiah and Lorraine O’Connor they had no idea of the masterpiece they were about to create and how it would forever change their lives.
“Yeh boy, 25 years already; who would have ‘thunk’. We certainly didn’t imagine all those years ago that we were about to make a song that would change our lives. Myself, Roger Roberts, Stanton Kewley and the late John Issacs, none of us could have imagined then how it would have turned out,” 3Canal front man Wendell Manwarren recalled fondly during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday evening.
That song in question is the rapso anthem “Blue”. You couldn’t take two steps during Carnival 1997 without hearing the song being played or referenced in pop culture. Manwarren recalled the group was stunned during all their immediate success and whirlwind of travelling tour dates that followed.
The group plans to release “Blue 2.50” , a Carl “Beaver” Henderson-produced remake of the song, later this year.
“Even then we were surprised at the magnitude and reception of the song. It literally turned our whole world upside down. We had to pack our bags and hit the road because people were demanding we appear all over the place and that was a life changing event for which we are eternally grateful,” he said still in genuine awe.
3Canal will celebrate their silver jubilee with a one-night-only concert at the Sound Forge, Mucurapo on February 27. Manwarren said they have themed the night “Hold On” as a dual message of hope for those hurting over the ongoing pandemic and a call for all nationals to defend the ritual of the Carnival.
Manwarren revealed that their C2K22 theme was born out of a conversation he shared with the late playwright/actor Tony Hall in February of 2020. Hall, 71, died of a heart attack at his Tobago home on April 27 that same year.
“I had a conversation with Tony Hall on the fourth of February 2020 as we were preparing to do what turned out to be our last Carnival show: “Revolution Time”. He made a statement that Carnival is not always about spectacle, it’s a sacred time and a time for focus and deepening connections; the times call for it.
“So, in preparing for this year’s show I revisited that conversation and I thought yeah, that was very apt. The times were calling for something more still, Tony said ‘stillness, Strasser times’. Strasser was an old-time mas man that used to play still life mas. That resonated with me, the idea of something more still, more resonant, more deeply felt, instead of the spectacle,” Manwarren explained.
When 4 became 3
Within the stillness there comes reflection, Manwarren says. Any reflection on the early years of 3Canal must include their late bandmate, John Issacs. Issacs, who Manwarren recalls as being “elemental and pivotal” to the group’s early sound, died suddenly on February 9, 2000, during that year’s Carnival.
“It was actually the date for our band launch, he passed away. It was quite a shock of a loss. I think because it happened inside de Carnival period, we didn’t really… I doh know; somehow it fuelled us that season.
“It didn’t feel like ‘oh my God John is dead we can’t go on’. Everybody who knows us knows John was the most Carnival-esq of the lot of us. John lived for Carnival. He would jump out his bed, follow a pan side and then come back and just fall asleep. John was also a very fiery, fierce spirit. John is not the kind who woulda say sit down and mope, sit down and mourn and abandon de project; no. The band launch turned into his wake, is probably the biggest wake certainly that I’ve ever been to, with SuperBlue, Laventille Riddim Section and real people,” Manwarren recalled.
While John’s passing undoubtedly altered the dynamics of their sound it didn’t affect their creative process and they were able to continue “with his voice” in their heads, Manwarren said.
“What was interesting is one of the things John didn’t do was he didn’t write, so the group didn’t suffer a loss in that regard. John’s contribution was subtly huge, because what he did, with Roger, was add that magic and de colour and de intonation and de harmonies and de sweetness to counterpoint my roughness and Stanton’s jack spaniard stinginess. All those harmonies that marked us out in the beginning as distinctive from the rest we have to give a lot of credit to John,” he said.
Issacs’ demand of excellence from his bandmates and everyone who engaged their creativity is an approach 3Canal maintains to this day, Manwarren added.
“In preparing for the season I wrote: First there were four now there is three, John Issacs RIP.
“Those few lines just encapsulate his memory. He is always there and even though we are three, John Issacs is always there resting in power, informing us, firing us, keeping us in check, telling us no that’s not good enough, demand better than that or yeah that good to go, gih dem fire,” Manwarren added passionately.
The mantle of the rapsoman
3Canal has brought that burning flame of enthusiasm to every project, both on and off the stage. The group has often voiced strong opinions on societal issues and have put their bodies on the line in numerous demonstrations alongside protestors. Manwarren said being a “rapso warrior” means “backing up the power of the word” they preach with real world action.
“We can’t shirk our responsibility of walking our talk. If we sing on certain things, we can’t be afraid to stand by that. It was never like ‘boy we can’t say that, we fraid to say that’. Talk yuh talk yuh mocking pretender. Unless yuh challenge things, yuhself, the order, the boundaries you will never know positive change,” Manwarren said.
One of the burning topics 3Canal have championed in recent years is the state of Carnival in T&T. Manwarren says “in an attempt to monetise, commercialise and commodify” the festival “we have actually been killing it at the root”.
“I’m a firm believer in the self-replenishing, self-regenerating, self-perpetuating spirit that is inherent in the Carnival. But, by the same token we can’t take it for granted. We have to be very careful in how we regenerate so that we can ensure a healthy proliferation from generation to generation
“Now mind you, things change, yuh study the Carnival and yuh see there are eras and chapters, but there is a constant and that’s a spirit of curiosity, imagination, responding to things that have happened, that is about to happen, or yuh not yet informed of but you can feel a sense and vibe and put into a song, a dance, a mas. That to be is the self-regenerative spirit I speak to, the Carnival imagination we can’t take that for granted,” he said.
Manwarren says the festival “is in serious trouble” because of the disenfranchisement of the very root that feeds it: the people.
“All the things that informed the festival: the pan, the mas and the calypso; they all came from a certain part of society. Long time they called dem de jammettes, now yuh might call dem de zessers.
“If that part of the society that gave us all these things has now been cut off from the festival in a material way and another sector of the society has commandeered the festival and turned it to their own end: a pretty, saccharin sweet, hedonistic fun affair, I take issue with that. I have concerns. I can’t help but point it out and say look where we reach,” Manwarren concluded.