A revolutionary way to build homes is coming that could be a potential solution to constructing more affordable houses.
You might have heard of a 3D printer making small, plastic items for doll furniture and models, but 3D printers can also make life-size projects, including a 1,550-square-foot home planned for South Richmond.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 217 Carnation St, just off Midlothian Turnpike, Virginia, USA, will be the first house in Virginia partially constructed using a 3D printer rather than lumber. Work began this week and is slated to be completed in the fall.
Building exterior walls of the home using a giant printer is different than traditional construction, but it is easier to understand than you might think, said Andrew McCoy, director of the Virginia Center of Housing Research at Virginia Tech, one of the partners in the project to build the home.
“It’s really like we’re building a layer cake,” McCoy said of the process to construct the walls using a 3D printing system that places concrete atop of one another.
“It’s layer upon layer and, just like a layer cake, you have to worry about the consistency of each level,” he said. “You have to worry about how you are going to finish it. You have to worry about making sure that there’s all the ingredients, but baking is the critical part.”
Using 3D printing technology in home construction is faster, cheaper and more sustainable than traditional construction, and it is more energy-efficient after the house is built, experts say.
And because of those factors, using the technology could provide a potential solution to the affordable housing issues plaguing the state, said Susan Dewey, CEO of Virginia Housing, the not-for-profit housing finance agency that provided grant money for the 3D printing project.
“One of the things that we are finding is a big barrier right now is inventory,” said Dewey, noting a growing need for more affordable housing in the state. “It’s homeownership, it’s rental, and we’ve got to be thinking differently about housing.”
The 3D construction should be able to provide a more affordable way to build homes while lowering costs at least US$10 per square foot compared to a traditionally built home using lumber, according to Virginia Housing.
“The hope is that we can produce the home between US$180,000 and US$190,000, and we can sell them for US$210,000 to US$220,000,” McCoy said.
Having a sale price in that range “is very affordable for this area, especially since you have seen an escalation in prices around the Richmond market,” said Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing for Virginia Housing.
The median sales price — with half the houses selling for more and half for less — in the Richmond area during the first three months of 2021 was US$310,000, up 16 per cent from a year ago, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors.
Selling more homes at a more affordable price is important in the Richmond region, where 66 per cent of residents earn less than 30 per cent of the area’s median income, which was US$86,400 for a family of four in 2019; yet, those residents paid more than 50 per cent of their income on housing in 2019, according to the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, a Richmond-based nonprofit affordable housing developer, said the Carnation Street house probably will be sold to someone who makes between 75 per cent and 80 per cent of the region’s median household income.
The Better Housing Coalition, which is part of the partnership for the 3D home project, is raising money to help the buyer with down payment assistance, she said. —AP