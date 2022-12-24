4 YOUTH WRITERS SHORTLISTED FOR BOCAS AWARD

Four young writers have been shortlisted from 30 nominations for the 2022 NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award. The inter-genre literary accolade, which was launched in 2021, targets young writers of local birth or citizenship, age 25 and under.

Last year, blogger Harmony Farrell copped the inaugural prize. This year, the four writers in the line-up for the top spot are Kervisha Cordice, with her poem “Sunrise on the Quadrangle”; fiction writers Rashad Hosein with “Saga” and Ronaldo Katwaroo with “Making Conversation” and “Soucouyant Shore”; and Shimiah Lewis with a selection of spoken word poems, including her First Citizens National Poetry Slam Finals piece, “Hush Yuh Mouth”.

Eligible nominees needed to have published or publicly released one or more works of literary art with notable impact (national or international) between 1 August, 2021, and 31 July, 2022. The 2022 winner will be announced on 7 January, 2023, receiving a cash prize of TT$5,000 and the opportunity to be featured in the 2023 NGC Bocas Youth Fest later in the year.

The judging panel is headed by award-winning author Lisa Allen-Agostini, and includes performer Gerelle Forbes, media professional and influencer Danielle “DJ Dani” Parkinson, spoken word poet Derron Sandy, and novelist Kevin Jared Hosein. Together, they will assess the shortlistees’ originality of thought and style, mastery of language and form, overall creativity, and ability to influence readers, when deciding the winner of the literary award. “In recent years, there’s been an outpouring of literary talent from Trinidad and Tobago, evident in the books our writers are publishing and the international acclaim they’re winning,” says festival director Nicholas Laughlin. “The quality of writing coming from these young authors tells us the pool of talent is in no danger of drying up. These are writers to reckon with now and in the future, and it’s an exciting privilege for us at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest to encounter and share their work.”

For more information about the Award, visit https://www.bocaslitfest.com/youth/writeraward/

The NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award was created by the Bocas Lit Fest and is sponsored by the National Gas Company to identify and celebrate young writers across a broad spectrum of literary genres, including poetry, playwriting, fiction, creative non-fiction, journalism, scriptwriting, spoken word, blog writing, and song lyrics.

Crazy’s Christmas Chant

“Oh God! Nearly 600 already?”

That hand-to-head exclamation from calypso veteran Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) sums up the sentiments of every law-abiding citizen, waking up this Christmas morning, to face the alarming reality of escalating incidents of violent crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chord Masters’ winning ‘First Experience’

A win for the founding fathers.

That’s how Chord Masters Steel Orchestra’s manager Richard de Coteau describes their history making National Panorama Single Pan title.

Chord Masters topped a 30-band field to take the coveted crown on December 7, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Sewa TT’s flood-relief appeal

THIS holiday season Sewa International Trinidad and Tobago is undertaking one of its biggest humanitarian drives as they continue to provide assistance for flood victims. The not-for-profit organisation has issued a flood relief appeal and is calling on the public to make a deposit to Sewa International TT or sponsor Sewa TT Relief packs, worth $100, at any partner supermarket up until December 25.

Keeping her family tradition alive

BEFORE it became one of those beverages that is quintessentially Trinbagonian, ponche de crème or ponche crema as it was then known, originated in Venezuela and was introduced to our shores by migrant workers decades ago. After many tweaks and variations to the recipe, ponche de crème is now synonymous with T&T.

Everyone has their own family recipe and Maria Mohammed is no different. Her line of ponche de crème includes the original, of course, but also 12 specialty flavours including tiramisu, raspberry chocolate, coffee, coconut, cheesecake, pistachio, guinness, caramel, she also has a limited edition sorrel cannabis liqueur.

Christmas tree tradition goes back to ancient times

THE history of Christmas trees goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Rome and continues with the German tradition of candlelit Christmas trees first brought to America in the 1800s.

Discover the history of the Christmas tree, from the earliest winter solstice celebrations to Queen Victoria’s decorating habits and the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City.