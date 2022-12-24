4 YOUTH WRITERS SHORTLISTED FOR BOCAS AWARD

Four young writers have been shortlisted from 30 nominations for the 2022 NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award. The inter-genre literary accolade, which was launched in 2021, targets young writers of local birth or citizenship, age 25 and under.

Last year, blogger Harmony Farrell copped the inaugural prize. This year, the four writers in the line-up for the top spot are Kervisha Cordice, with her poem “Sunrise on the Quadrangle”; fiction writers Rashad Hosein with “Saga” and Ronaldo Katwaroo with “Making Conversation” and “Soucouyant Shore”; and Shimiah Lewis with a selection of spoken word poems, including her First Citizens National Poetry Slam Finals piece, “Hush Yuh Mouth”.