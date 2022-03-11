$5.7m to restore Belmont church

Irish-born Fr Thomas Lawson, parish priest at St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Belmont, said he was “very supportive of the move” to restore the historical edifice, at a cost of about $5.7 million for the first phase.

Work began last September and is expected to be completed by May.

Lawson said the church is a sacred pillar in the Belmont area, which is famous for its Rada community, late masman Wayne Berkley and calypso legend David Rudder.