$5.7m to restore Belmont church

Irish-born Fr Thomas Lawson, parish priest at St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Belmont, said he was “very supportive of the move” to restore the historical edifice, at a cost of about $5.7 million for the first phase.
Work began last September and is expected to be completed by May.
Lawson said the church is a sacred pillar in the Belmont area, which is famous for its Rada community, late masman Wayne Berkley and calypso legend David Rudder.
The church will be 120 years old in May but during the past ten years, the historic building has been mothballed and not in use.
At Thursday’s media launch of St Francis of Assisi RC Church as a Belmont heritage site, Jose Nivet, chairman of the Gala Belmont Heritage Benefit, appealed to private and public sponsors and concerned citizens to assist with the restoration of the church, at 115 Belmont Circular Road.
Among those also spearheading the project are creative director and former broadcaster Dennis McComie, Linda Aboud-Stephen and event co-ordinator and Belmont resident Linda Mentor.
Nivet said a gala fund-raiser is planned for April 10 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), at Keate Street, Port of Spain.
In the interim, Fr Lawson conducts services in the pastoral centre, since the church is cordoned off with galvanise and scaffolding was placed at its entrance.
The designated work will entail replacement of the roof; replacement of electricals, including fans and lights; restoration of the 30 clerestory windows (near the roof line), and installation of new frames. Minor structural work will also be done.
St Francis was closed to the public in 2010 because structural issues made the building unsafe.
The church was completed in May 1902 in memory of the late Fr Coventry OP and dedicated by then parish priest Fr Vincent Sutherland OP to the founder of the Franciscan Order of St Francis of Assisi.
Gala benefit
“Phase one started in 2021. It’s about $5.7 million. We are hoping to end by May 2022,” said Nivet. “The windows were sent to Colombia. The Stations Of The Cross were taken down, they will be cleaned and put up again.”
Moving to the gala benefit, he added: “We will have the National Philharmonic Orchestra, we will have Orange Sky and other artistes. We want to thank the Ministry of Tourism.
“It is the only listed heritage site in Belmont,” said McComie. “There are about 47 national-built heritage sites. Heritage is everyone’s business. It is about what we believe about ourselves. Heritage is recognising our history. Be ambassadors.
“We are grateful to have Fr Lawson with us,” said Mentor. “He is passionate about the restoration. We had a function at Queen’s Hall and he fitted in nicely. We have plans to build a memorial garden. It will be in an ‘L’ shape, snaking to the back of the church. We have to go with the National Trust guidelines.”
While distributing St Francis of Assisi prayer cards from which doves perched, Aboud-Stephen said: “We need prayers at this time. We need peace and love. We want to appeal to people to help us with raising the funds for our church. We thank everyone for their generosity.”
‘The people of Belmont are aching’
In a phone interview on Thursday, Lawson, 74, who previously served in the Petit Valley and St Joseph communities, said: “It has been a source of grace for so many people. The people of Belmont hearts are aching and they are hoping it would be restored to its magnificence. It’s an expression of their faith. They can’t occupy it at the moment because of the condition it’s in. A lot of people born in Belmont are living in the west... they are supportive of the restoration of the church. It’s a place of worship. They adore it.”
And Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine said: “I rejoice. It’s a great move. St Francis has been shut for a while. It’s a critical day. We want to restore the house of the Lord to its former grandeur.”
How to support
Anyone interested in financially supporting St Francis of Assisi RC’s restoration can do so by crediting the parish’s account at Republic Bank, Woodbrook #510800063201.