5 minute walks every half-hour can counter prolonged sitting

walk

A new study from Columbia University in New York reports that just five minutes of walking every half-hour can offset some of the most harmful effects of sitting for long periods.

The research team, led by Keith Diaz, PhD, an associate professor of behavioural medicine at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, tested five different exercise “snacks”.

They included one minute of walking after every 30 minutes of sitting, one minute after 60 minutes, five minutes every 30 minutes, five minutes every 60 minutes, and no walking.

“If we hadn’t compared multiple options and varied the frequency and duration of the exercise, we would have only been able to provide people with our best guesses of the optimal routine,” Diaz said in a statement.

The need to sit less

There’s plenty of research that concludes that prolonged sitting, like that done in office settings, is a health hazard, even for those who exercise regularly.

Doctors advise adults to move more and sit less.

The question then becomes how to mitigate all that sitting while it happens.

And, according to the new study’s researchers, there hasn’t been much research giving office workers a satisfactory answer.

The new study was small – only 11 adults participated in Diaz’s laboratory.

Participants sat in an ergonomic chair for eight hours, rising only for their prescribed exercise period of treadmill walking or a bathroom break.

Researchers said they made sure each participant didn’t over-exercise or under-exercise. They also periodically measured the study subjects’ blood pressure and blood sugar (key indicators of cardiovascular health).

Participants were allowed to work on a laptop, read, and use their phones during the sessions and were given standardised meals.

Researchers reported that five minutes of walking every 30 minutes had the best results. It was the only amount that significantly lowered both blood sugar and blood pressure.

The walking regimen dramatically affected how participants responded to large meals, reducing blood sugar spikes by 58 per cent compared with sitting all day, the researchers reported.

Taking a walking break every 30 minutes for 1 minute also provided modest benefits for blood sugar levels throughout the day.

How to walk while you work

Perry Mykleby is a certified personal trainer with an orthopaedic exercise certification. Mykleby told Healthline about some ways to mitigate all that sitting is to get a standing desk, even one with a treadmill accessory.

“Take activity breaks at regular intervals,” Mykleby said. “Rather than sitting for long stretches of time, set reminders for yourself to stand up and move around. This might include things like doing deep knee bends (or my personal favourite, Hindu squats). Squats in and out of the desk chair are also an option.”

Mykleby said offices with “cube cities” can make exercise a bit awkward.

“Find excuses to walk around the building, climb stairs, anything that makes sense that doesn’t detract from you doing a good job at what you’re being paid to do,” Mykleby told Healthline.

—healthline.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5 minute walks every half-hour can counter prolonged sitting

5 minute walks every half-hour can counter prolonged sitting

A new study from Columbia University in New York reports that just five minutes of walking every half-hour can offset some of the most harmful effects of sitting for long periods.

The research team, led by Keith Diaz, PhD, an associate professor of behavioural medicine at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, tested five different exercise “snacks”.

The People & IWER

The People & IWER

The Most Consistent Artiste in the History of Soca.

That’s the only title missing from his laden musical war chest, says soca veteran Neil “Iwer” George.

Of course, that’s not a real title up for grabs this Carnival 2023. Instead its one made up by the Point Fortin-born living soca legend. And one he believes he has earned.

“I want to be known as the most consistent artiste in the history of soca. Give me that award and I will be happy,” a cheeky Iwer said during a phone interview with the Kitcharee on Friday.

A night of classical music

A night of classical music

The French and German Embassies will present a night of classic music at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA) to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysée Treaty.

The event begins at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday January 25 and is free to the public. It will feature the National Philharmonic Orchestra under the leadership of director and conductor Dr Roger J Henry and concert master Simon Browne.

Terron goes one-on-one against the world

Terron goes one-on-one against the world

“Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Former professional basketball player Terron Stowe has found a new life purpose in that famous Mahatma Ghandi quote.

These days the Manzanilla-born, former Delaware State Hornets small forward is all about spreading good vibes and energy through soca music.

Stowe’s messages of love reflect the man he has become. After a run-in with the law in the US changed his life and career trajectory, he has found a new fully rewarding path in music.

Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

Kaiso Divas set to shine at Kafe Blue

The Divas Calypso Cabaret International (DCCI) remains an uncensored female voice in Carnival 2023.

In a climate of increased incidents of domestic violence DCCI, the all-female calypso tent, continues to go against the grain of societal gender bias and cultural discrimination, says tent manager/producer/director Dr Rudolph Ottley.

“Divas Calypso Cabaret International serves multiple roles in a society where gender bias and cultural discrimination is still alive and well amongst us as we begin 2023,” Ottley noted during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.

Kaiso ShowKase to salute Stalin on opening night

Kaiso ShowKase to salute Stalin on opening night

The Kaiso ShowKase calypso tent will pay tribute to the late Black Stalin at their 2023 Carnival debut on Friday.

ShowKase is set to open its doors at the Palms Club, San Fernando on January 27. The 20-strong calypso cast, among them reigning National Young Kings Calypso Monarch Banjela (Addelon Braveboy), veterans Ras Komanda (Stephen Pascal), Lady Gypsy (Lynette Steele), Queen Victoria (Victoria Cooper-Rahim) and National Junior Calypso Monarch Rivaldo London, will pay tribute to the crosstown music icon.